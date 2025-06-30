ASIRT TechDay 128 highlights CP PLUS and Synergy Conclave 2025

The 128th edition of ASIRT TechDay unfolded at Hotel Parle International, Mumbai, bringing together a vibrant mix of system integrators, tech distributors, and community leaders. Organised by the Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT), the event maintained its focus on collaboration, updates, and business opportunities within the channel ecosystem.

Community first: President’s message

Bharat Chheda, Hon. President of ASIRT, opened the evening by highlighting the Consortium’s growing impact on business collaboration and peer-led trust. He emphasised how structured networking is helping members generate referrals and expand reach, while also nurturing long-term partnerships within the tech channel.

Lucky draw and spotlight on surveillance

A highlight moment came when Pratik Kuvadia, Director at DataSkill, the authorised Synology distributor, announced the winner of a previously conducted lucky draw. ASIRT member Hitten Shah walked away with a Synology NAS unit bundled with an enclosure and dual disks.

This was followed by a deep dive session by CP PLUS, the event’s Platinum Sponsor. Known for its security surveillance portfolio, CP PLUS presented new product developments, channel strategies, and partnership benefits for system integrators, reinforcing its alignment with ASIRT’s core vision of shared business growth.

A key reveal came from ASIRT founding member Chetan Shah, who shared details of the upcoming Synergy Biz Conclave, set to take place from 1–3 August 2025 at The Gateway Hotel, Nashik. He also announced Enjay as the Title Sponsor, which includes sponsorship rights for the upcoming ACPL Season 7.

The conclave is expected to be a platform for knowledge sharing, strategic planning, and expanding connections beyond the regular TechDay format.

Distributor talks: insights from Sejutronics and Miracle Tech

The second half of the evening featured presentations from distributor patrons:

Rajesh Kamdar of Sejutronics discussed partner enablement and shared insights on current trends in Wi-Fi network deployments.

Rajesh Goel of Miracle Tech offered updates on their ongoing work with system integrators and highlighted emerging market directions.

Both sessions reinforced the importance of ground-level collaboration between solution providers and their supply partners.

The event concluded with ASIRT’s signature networking dinner — a relaxed setting for members to discuss ideas, reconnect, and explore upcoming business opportunities in an informal setup.

