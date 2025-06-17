Auric Lifestyle Partners with Lapcare for Retail Growth Strategy

Auric Lifestyle, a provider of integrated business solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with Lapcare, an Indian brand in IT peripherals and accessories. The collaboration is aimed at building a unified retail strategy to support Lapcare’s expansion in the consumer electronics and tech accessories segment.

Focus on Unified Retail Across Online, LFR, and D2C Channels

As part of the partnership, Auric Lifestyle will manage Lapcare’s presence across online marketplaces, Large Format Retail (LFR) outlets, and select Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) channels. This integrated approach is expected to enhance operational efficiency and align retail execution with evolving customer preferences.

Enhancing Market Reach and Customer Experience

The partnership reflects the growing convergence of digital and physical retail channels. Auric Lifestyle’s involvement is intended to help streamline customer experience, enable broader market penetration, and support Lapcare’s efforts to strengthen its market share in the competitive consumer electronics category.

By leveraging Auric’s retail expertise and Lapcare’s brand presence, the collaboration aims to position both companies for sustainable growth in India’s expanding electronics and accessories market.

Ankush Guglani, Spokesperson, Auric Lifestyle, said, “We are thrilled to join hands with Lapcare, a brand that resonates with reliability and value. This partnership is rooted in a shared vision — to take quality consumer tech to the farthest corners of India. Auric’s multi-channel commerce expertise and our passion for brand growth will play a key role in driving Lapcare’s next stage of evolution across online, offline, and D2C platforms in select markets.”

Atul Gupta, Founder, Lapcare, said, “Auric Lifestyle brings a dynamic energy and a result-oriented approach to building brands. Their ability to execute at scale across retail formats makes them an ideal growth partner for us. We look forward to reaching new customer segments through this collaboration and driving accelerated growth as we scale newer heights together.”

Sandeep Gupta, CEO, Lapcare, added, “The consumer electronics landscape is shifting rapidly, and our focus is on becoming more accessible, innovative, and responsive. With Auric leading our channel strategies, we are confident of building a more agile and impactful retail presence for the modern consumer.”

This partnership will also enhance Lapcare’s consumer-facing propositions with better supply chain agility, marketplace visibility, and targeted marketing interventions.

Lapcare’s range of consumer electronic products is available in the Indian market. Customers can conveniently avail the products across multiple channels,

