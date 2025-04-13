Aurionpro Acquires Fintra Software to Boost Transaction Banking

Aurionpro Solutions has announced the acquisition of Fintra Software, aiming to expand its transaction banking offerings. The transaction involves the acquisition of 100% equity in Fintra, along with all associated intellectual property and resources.

The acquisition will enable Aurionpro to deliver a comprehensive front-to-back solution for cash and trade management. By integrating Fintra’s back-end trade finance capabilities with Aurionpro’s existing platform, the company intends to enhance its offerings for corporate banks across key markets.

Fintra Software, already a partner of Aurionpro, has its Trade Finance back-end platform integrated into Aurionpro’s trade platform. This joint solution is currently deployed by banks in India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, supporting various trade finance operations.

The integrated solution will support full trade finance workflows, including the issuance and settlement of Letters of Credit, management of Open Account transactions, facilitation of Supplier and Buyer Finance

This alignment is intended to deliver seamless trade processing for financial institutions and their corporate clients.

Use of AI for Next-Gen Trade Automation

The enhanced platform will incorporate trade automation capabilities powered by enterprise AI tools developed by Arya.ai, Aurionpro’s AI-focused subsidiary. This integration aims to support the development of the next generation of transaction banking platforms, delivering improved efficiency and adaptability.

“This acquisition marks an important step for Aurionpro as we double down on our strategic focus to create the future of Trade Finance technology and significantly expand our functional coverage in Transaction Banking," said Ashish Rai, Global CEO of Aurionpro. "We remain committed to staying ahead of the market in meeting the dynamic demands of our clients, ensuring their corporate clients receive best-in-class services."

