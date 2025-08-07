Autodesk expands cloud services to India with local data storage for BIM tools

Autodesk has announced the expansion of its regional cloud offerings to include India, enabling Indian businesses and public sector organisations to store and manage project data locally. The move is aimed at supporting the Government of India’s Viksit Bharat vision and advancing secure digital infrastructure across key regulated sectors such as infrastructure, government, and utilities.
With this development, customers using Autodesk Docs, BIM Collaborate, and BIM Collaborate Pro can now select India as their primary project data storage location. This offering provides more control over data management while ensuring enterprise-grade security, privacy, and data recoverability.
The expansion is part of Autodesk’s broader commitment to support India’s digital transformation efforts by aligning its solutions with regional compliance and performance needs. India now joins other major regions such as the United States, the European Union, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and Canada in gaining access to Autodesk’s global regional storage capabilities.
Autodesk addressing trust and transformation in AECO
According to Autodesk’s 2025 State of Design & Make report, digital transformation is delivering up to 50% return on investment in key areas such as productivity, innovation, and customer satisfaction within the AECO (architecture, engineering, construction, and operations) industries. However, in India, 37% of organisations surveyed indicated a lack of trust in digital tools due to concerns around data security.
The India regional data offering directly addresses this challenge by providing businesses with secure, high-performance cloud collaboration tools backed by local data residency. It also enables compliance with data governance preferences often required by government and public sector projects.
Comment
“India is at a pivotal moment in its digital transformation journey, where the convergence of infrastructure growth and data-driven innovation is reshaping industries. As companies look to accelerate this transformation, prioritising data regionalisation is becoming a strategic imperative, enabling trust, transparency, and seamless collaboration,” said Kamolika Peres Gupta, Vice President, India and SAARC, Autodesk.
“The newly introduced India-based regional storage offering will empower businesses and public institutions to harness the full potential of cloud-powered design and construction, while delivering international standards of data integrity and performance,” she added.
Highlighting India’s importance as a strategic market, Peres further stated, “We are launching focused initiatives to offer tailored design and make solutions suiting Indian realities. The expansion of the regional storage offering to India is another step in the same direction that reiterates our commitment to India by supporting its vision for a resilient, tech-enabled infrastructure while empowering customers to lead with confidence in a digital-first environment.”
Autodesk’s regional offerings are supported by Amazon Web Services (AWS), which provides the cloud infrastructure to enable secure and scalable data storage globally.
“AWS is proud to deepen our decades-long strategic partnership with Autodesk through their expansion of regional data offerings, enabling customers to store their data closer to where they operate,” said Colin Lazier, Vice President of Databases, AWS.
“By leveraging AWS’s global infrastructure across the UK, Germany, India, Japan, and Canada, Autodesk is addressing the growing demand for data residency while delivering the performance, security, and scalability that AECO professionals need,” Lazier added.
This announcement follows Autodesk’s introduction of localised BIM solutions in June 2025, tailored specifically to meet India’s requirements for building efficient and sustainable infrastructure.
