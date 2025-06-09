Autodesk has introduced customised design technology solutions for the public sector in India with the launch of the 'BIM Package for Viksit Bharat'. This ready-to-deploy digital solution is designed specifically for engineers, architects, and policymakers in India. The announcement was made at the Autodesk Viksit Bharat Summit in New Delhi by Ashish Kumar Mittal, Director of Public Sector, and Alok Sharma, Director of Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), Autodesk India & SAARC.

Advertisment

The new BIM suite includes localised toolsets for Autodesk Revit and Autodesk Civil 3D, aligning with national design and infrastructure standards.

Autodesk Revit : Tailored for architects, structural engineers, and MEP professionals, the tool now integrates Indian-standard components and templates. These are based on the latest Delhi Schedule of Rates (DSR), enabling improved collaboration and reduced rework in residential and commercial building design.

Autodesk Civil 3D: Built for civil engineers and infrastructure consultants, the tool supports design standards from the Indian Road Congress (IRC), the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), and Indian Railways (IRS). The updates aim to improve accuracy and speed in road and rail design processes by automating several manual functions.

The launch of the BIM Package for Viksit Bharat is part of Autodesk’s broader strategy to support India's infrastructure growth and digital transformation. The initiative emphasises the role of digital tools in national development and reflects Autodesk’s continued focus on supporting the design and construction ecosystem in the country.

Advertisment

“BIM is much more than a design tool – it is the digital backbone of infrastructure delivery. However, BIM adoption in India has often been challenged by the lack of tools aligned with local design codes, construction norms, and workflows. The India-focused solutions are built specifically to address these gaps, simplifying the adoption of BIM at scale and helping stakeholders across the ecosystem deliver better, faster outcomes in line with Indian standards and requirements.” said Alok Sharma, Director, AECO, Autodesk India & SAARC

“India’s infrastructure ambitions are among the most expansive in the world, with large-scale investments underway in urban development, transportation, housing, and industrial corridors. In such a dynamic environment, BIM will continue to play the critical role in enabling precision, efficiency, and transparency for designers and innovators in the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AECO) segment.” Sharma added.

BIM Launch Aligns with India's Push for Smart, Sustainable Infrastructure

Advertisment

The introduction of Autodesk’s BIM Package for Viksit Bharat comes amid a broader digital transformation in India’s infrastructure and construction sectors. As demand for scalable, rapid, and sustainable development increases, organisations are adopting advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Generative Design, and digital workflows.

According to Autodesk’s 2025 State of Design & Make report, 52% of Indian organisations are already leveraging AI to drive sustainability outcomes—a figure that surpasses the global average. This indicates a shift toward AI-enabled solutions that enhance design accuracy, minimise errors, reduce material waste, and contribute to long-term environmental goals.

India-Specific BIM Tools to Support National Priorities

Advertisment

Autodesk’s customised BIM solutions are developed to support this ongoing shift. The India-focused capabilities of the new BIM suite are designed to help fast-track project timelines, improve efficiency, and align with India’s infrastructure growth objectives under the Viksit Bharat vision. By integrating regulatory standards and local design practices, the tools offer a streamlined approach to delivering future-ready and resource-efficient infrastructure.

Read More:

Advertisment

How Vendors Empowering System Integrators for AI & Data Transformation

The Evolving Challenges for India's System Integration Ecosystem

Navigating the Challenges of System Integration: Growth and Innovation

Advertisment

Navigating System Integration in the Digital Era: Overcoming the Challenges