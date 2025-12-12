Avanade expansion India marks strategic APAC push

Avanade has announced its expansion into India as part of its Asia Pacific growth plan. The Avanade expansion India initiative responds to rising demand for AI-enabled transformation, cloud modernisation, and secure digital solutions built on the Microsoft ecosystem, especially among mid-market organisations.

The announcement aligns with the company’s participation in Microsoft’s AI Tour across the Asia Pacific region. During the tour’s India leg, Bhavya Kapoor, President, Avanade Asia Pacific, joined Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella in a roundtable discussion on the country’s advancing AI landscape and the need for trusted partners to support responsible, scalable innovation.

India’s accelerating digital landscape

India continues to be one of the world’s fastest-growing digital economies, with rapid cloud adoption, strong AI experimentation, and increasing investment from emerging enterprises and mid-market firms. Organisations are seeking partners capable of delivering reliable transformation outcomes, an area where Avanade has developed a proven record across Southeast Asia.

“The scale of opportunity in India is immense,” said Bhavya Kapoor, President, Avanade Asia Pacific. He noted that theAvanade expansion India initiative reflects the company’s commitment to helping organisations convert AI and Cloud potential into production-grade solutions by pairing global Microsoft expertise with local insights.

Expansion built on earlier regional consolidation

The expansion forms a key part of Avanade’s multi-market APAC strategy to support organisations aiming to modernise with speed and measurable impact. It builds on the company’s acquisition of Total eBiz Solutions, which established a presence in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi and brought expertise in AI, cloud, security, and business applications.

These cities will shape the initial footprint of Avanade India, supported by continued investments in leadership, capability development, and talent expansion.

Strengthening collaboration with Microsoft and Accenture

The Avanade expansion India move also deepens the company’s collaboration with Microsoft and Accenture in the market.

Saurabh Kumar Sahu, MD & lead for India Business at Accenture, said AI presents a major opportunity for business growth and requires companies to rethink processes, talent, and operating models. “With Avanade, we are bringing advanced capabilities to accelerate and scale AI led reinvention, unlocking new sources of value for our clients.”

Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India and South Asia, said India’s digital economy is progressing rapidly with strong demand for cloud, data, and AI solutions across industries. He added that partners play an important role in helping organisations adopt these technologies responsibly and at scale, and that the Avanade expansion India initiative will strengthen the Microsoft ecosystem and support the country’s next stage of digital growth.

Supporting India’s next phase of AI-driven growth

The expansion signals growing emphasis on collaborative ecosystems aimed at helping Indian enterprises modernise efficiently. By strengthening its presence in the country and deepening partnerships with Microsoft and Accenture, Avanade aims to support accelerated innovation, improved security resilience, and the next chapter of AI-driven growth.