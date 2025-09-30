IAMCP India 2025: Microsoft India redefines partner strategy

On September 25, 2025, the International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP) India hosted a virtual session featuring Microsoft India’s top leaders. The event attracted over 150 partners from across the country. The main message from leadership was clear: “Every Microsoft Partner is a priority.”

This strong statement was not mere talk. It highlighted Microsoft’s aim to build trust, increase engagement, and make sure its broad partner network in India adapts confidently to a rapidly changing digital economy.

At IAMCP India 2025, Microsoft leadership lays out a unified vision

The session included influential leaders from Microsoft India: Om Batra (Director, Channel Sales), Nizamuddin Jehangir (Director, SMB Sales), Sanjeev Sharma (Director, Tech Sales & Partner CTO), Ajitabh Dwivedi (SMB Digital Sales, India & South Asia), Sarvannan Krishnan (Director, SMB Sales), and Kancchan Dilip Ovalekar (Partner Manager).

Their message was simple: Microsoft’s leaders are committed to IAMCP India partners. They shared a plan to help partners provide better value to customers through strong support and consistent engagement, focusing on solutions for small and medium businesses and improved technical sales coordination.

IAMCP India sharpens its 2025–26 roadmap

In line with this energy, IAMCP India President Neeraj Gargi presented the association’s strategic plan for the upcoming year. The key points include:

Partner-to-partner collaboration to create more opportunities within the ecosystem.

Improved technical and business skills to remain competitive in an AI-first, cloud-first market.

Collective growth that uses Microsoft’s technologies for scaling and innovation.

Gargi highlighted that this vision is based on trust and the shared responsibility of creating customer-focused solutions.

Illuminate 2026: the next big milestone

In an important announcement, Gargi revealed that Illuminate 2026, IAMCP India’s main annual event, will take place in February 2026. The event is expected to attract over 200 partners, making it one of the largest IAMCP gatherings in the country.

Set as both a celebration of progress and a strategy meeting, Illuminate 2026 will aim to build on the collaborative successes of 2025 while planning new paths for growth.

A foundation built on mutual trust

Reflecting on the session, Gargi remarked, “The connection we felt with the Microsoft India leadership team was incredibly strong. Their repeated message that every partner is a priority is not just a statement; it’s a call to action for all of us. Our 2025–26 vision is based on this foundation of mutual trust and support.”

The session concluded with optimism and clarity. It was not only about Microsoft’s commitment but also about the IAMCP community’s readiness to take advantage of future opportunities.

What was Microsoft's focus area at the IAMCP India 2025?

“Every partner is a priority” This statement reiterates Microsoft India’s intent to reassure its partner network of equal focus, resources, and opportunities, avoiding perceptions of favouritism while strengthening trust across the ecosystem.

Furthermore, IAMCP India plans to deepen collaboration among members, enhance technical and business competencies, and collectively drive growth within the Microsoft ecosystem.

