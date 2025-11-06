AWS expands marketplace in India to enable INR transactions and local growth

Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced the expansion of AWS Marketplace in India, a significant milestone that enables customers and sellers in India to transact directly in Indian Rupees (INR). The move simplifies procurement, improves compliance, and accelerates digital innovation for India’s rapidly expanding technology ecosystem.

Advertisment

Through the expansion, India-based Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and Consulting Partners can now list, sell, and invoice their solutions locally in INR, enabling seamless transactions with Indian customers while benefiting from simplified tax compliance and local payment options.

Connecting India’s Innovation with Global Opportunity

The expanded AWS Marketplace features over 30,000 listings globally across 70+ software categories, including Security, Agentic AI and Tools, DevOps, and Data & Analytics. Indian customers can now purchase offerings in INR from leading providers such as Cisco, CrowdStrike, Deloitte, eMudhra, Freshworks, Gupshup.ai, IBM, Kore.ai, Palo Alto Networks, Redington, Salesforce, Sarvam, Sonata Software, and VideoCX.io.

Indian enterprises such as Observe.AI, Swiggy, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) already leverage AWS Marketplace to streamline procurement, centralise billing, and improve cost governance, highlighting the platform’s growing role as a trusted digital marketplace for enterprise innovation.

Advertisment

“India’s rapidly growing digital economy demands procurement solutions that match the pace of innovation,” said Ruba Borno, Vice President, Global Specialists & Partners, AWS. “With local currency transactions, simplified tax compliance, and seamless workflows, AWS Marketplace in India empowers customers to access advanced technologies faster while helping sellers scale securely within India’s vibrant tech ecosystem.”

AWS Accelerating Cloud Growth Across India

Praveen Sridhar, Head of Partner Business, AWS India and South Asia, emphasised the impact of the expansion on India’s partner ecosystem:

“The expansion of AWS Marketplace in India creates new opportunities for technology providers to connect with India’s dynamic customer base. This enables Indian ISVs, System Integrators, and Channel Partners to scale efficiently and reach a broader audience while ensuring compliance. It reflects our commitment to fueling India’s innovation economy through efficient, transparent, and accessible cloud procurement.”

Advertisment

AWS Marketplace has already proven to be a powerful growth engine for partners globally. According to the Forrester Total Economic Impact of AWS Marketplace study, organisations achieve a 377% return on investment (ROI) with payback in under six months, a 70% reduction in discovery time, and 60% faster procurement processes.

As businesses increasingly embrace AI and cloud-native technologies, AWS Marketplace continues to evolve as a centralised hub for AI solutions, agentic tools, and cloud software, making it easier for technology providers to deliver innovation securely and efficiently.

Launch Partner Perspectives

“As a strategic partner and customer, TCS is excited to support the launch of AWS Marketplace in India,” said Girish Ramachandran, President – Growth Markets, Tata Consultancy Services. “This expansion enables us to bring cutting-edge cloud and AI solutions to Indian enterprises with greater agility and compliance, further accelerating digital transformation journeys.”

Advertisment

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President & CEO – Salesforce, South Asia, added: “Building on our proven success with AWS Marketplace globally, we’re thrilled to bring our AI-powered CRM solutions to India. This expansion enables Indian customers to transact in INR and simplifies compliance while offering the same proven innovation ecosystem that drives Salesforce globally.”

Pratyush Kumar, Co-founder, Sarvam, noted: “We’re excited to be a launch partner for AWS Marketplace in India. This collaboration strengthens our mission to build India’s Sovereign AI Stack, delivering population-scale, India-first GenAI solutions for enterprises and governments across Bharat.”

Driving India’s Next Wave of Digital Growth

By localising AWS Marketplace for Indian customers and sellers, AWS is helping bridge global innovation with India’s digital-first economy. The expansion fosters a more efficient, transparent, and compliant procurement ecosystem, empowering organisations to access technology faster, innovate responsibly, and scale confidently in a rapidly transforming landscape.

Advertisment

Read More:

India to lead in process Intelligence and AI: Sarangadhar Sahani, Celonis

ASIRT TechDay 131 brings energy, collaboration & cricket fever to Mumbai

How AI Is empowering SMBs to redefine customer experience