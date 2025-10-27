Digitide earns AWS Advanced tier partner status to boost AI cloud innovation

Digitide announced its achievement of Advanced Tier Services Partner status and Authorised Commercial Reseller recognition within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), a key milestone that underscores the company’s growing leadership in driving AI-led cloud transformation for enterprises worldwide.

As organisations advance beyond traditional cloud migration toward AI-powered modernisation and business transformation, this recognition validates Digitide’s technical depth, customer success record, and cloud-native innovation capabilities. The new tier status also grants Digitide access to enhanced AWS technical resources, funding programs, and early access to next-generation AI/ML technologies, empowering it to deliver scalable and secure digital outcomes faster than ever.

“Becoming an AWS Advanced Tier Partner is a leap forward; it not only validates our technical excellence and domain expertise but also empowers us to deliver even more value to our clients at speed and scale,” said Gurmeet Chahal, CEO, Digitide.

“With AWS, we’re helping enterprises reimagine cloud as a foundation for growth, resilience, and customer experience transformation.”

Driving AI-Powered Transformation at Scale

Digitide’s collaboration with AWS focuses on enabling enterprises to modernise infrastructure, optimise operations, and build intelligent applications leveraging AI, machine learning, and data analytics. Through its AWS-certified expertise, Digitide provides end-to-end services spanning cloud strategy, migration, automation, DevOps, and AI deployment, helping organisations accelerate innovation securely and efficiently.

“Digitide’s commitment to innovation and customer success aligns with our mission to help enterprises unlock the full potential of cloud and AI,” said Pradeep Bhardwaj, Head of ITES, AWS.

“We are excited to support Digitide as they leverage AWS capabilities to deliver faster, more secure, and transformative outcomes for clients globally.”

Client Benefits of the Partnership

With Advanced Tier Partner status, clients gain access to deeper AWS expertise and greater innovation potential, including:

Certified Expertise: Solutions designed, deployed, and optimised by AWS-trained professionals.

Accelerated Innovation: Early access to emerging AI/ML technologies, beta tools, and AWS-funded innovation programs.

Reduced Risk: Proven delivery methodologies that ensure resilient, compliant, and secure deployments with faster time-to-value.

Enhanced Collaboration: Access to AWS co-sell programs, joint go-to-market opportunities, and technical funding to support large-scale transformation projects.

Strengthening Global Cloud Capabilities

The AWS recognition solidifies Digitide’s position as a trusted partner for enterprise-grade cloud modernisation and AI transformation. With this milestone, Digitide plans to further expand its global delivery capabilities, invest in upskilling programs for AWS certifications, and accelerate co-innovation initiatives across industries such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and telecom.

This achievement also marks a strategic step in Digitide’s roadmap to deliver AI-integrated, cloud-native ecosystems that combine agility, scalability, and intelligence, helping enterprises redefine performance and innovation in the digital age.

