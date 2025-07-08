AWS launches space accelerator in APAC for startups

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched its Space Accelerator: APJ 2025, a 10-week programme designed to support space technology startups in India, Australia, Japan, and New Zealand. The accelerator aims to nurture early-stage innovation and help scale solutions across Earth observation, satellite operations, and drone systems.

Applications for the programme are open from 8 July to 5 September 2025. Up to 40 selected startups will receive technical and business support, including access to AWS cloud tools, mentorship, and networking with industry and investors. The programme will run virtually and in-person from September through December, ending with a demo day.

The initiative builds on AWS’s 2024 India programme, which supported 24 startups working across space propulsion, geospatial analytics, and satellite systems. Many of those startups secured customers or investments and made notable advances in quantum key distribution and launch tech.

Startups in the new cohort will be eligible for up to $100,000 in AWS credits, guidance from AWS experts, and direct connections with venture capital firms and space industry stakeholders.

Key focus areas include:

Earth observation and remote sensing: Tools for agriculture, climate monitoring, and disaster management.

Space manufacturing and infrastructure: Innovations in satellite building, propulsion, and sustainable launch.

Drone systems: High-altitude drones supporting communication and environmental monitoring.

Partner organisations supporting the accelerator include T-Hub, Minfy, Fusic, Ansys, IN-SPACe (India), the Australian Space Agency, SKY Perfect JSAT (Japan), and iLAuNCH (Australia).

Clint Crosier, Director of Aerospace & Satellite at AWS, noted that the accelerator reflects AWS’s broader commitment to strengthening the space ecosystem across Asia Pacific. “This isn’t just about tech enablement,” he said, “It’s about building a cross-border innovation community in the space economy.”

