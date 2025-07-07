SupertronVAD marks 6 years of growth and innovation

SupertronVAD Venture recently celebrated its sixth anniversary, marking six years of innovation, growth, and collaborative success. What began as a modest vision by Mr Debraj Dam and Founding Chairman Mr Vishnu Kumar Bhandari has evolved into a dynamic and influential enterprise making a meaningful impact across the industry.

Throughout its journey, SupertronVAD Venture has exemplified resilience, adaptability, and an unwavering commitment to purpose. At the heart of this evolution lies the enduring trust and vision of Mr Bhandari, whose inspirational leadership continues to shape the company’s strategic direction. His foresight, coupled with the dedication of every team member, has laid a solid foundation for sustained growth.

This milestone is not only a celebration of time passed, but a tribute to the people behind the progress. The remarkable team at SupertronVAD has played a pivotal role in transforming ambitious goals into tangible success. Their innovation, hard work, and relentless pursuit of excellence have consistently turned challenges into opportunities.

The company also extends its sincere gratitude to mentors, OEM partners, clients, and well-wishers, whose unwavering belief in its vision has been instrumental in its journey.

As SupertronVAD Venture steps into its next chapter, it does so with renewed energy and a steadfast commitment to excellence. The path forward is filled with opportunities for innovation, growth, and continued industry leadership. With a talented team, visionary leadership, and strong partnerships, the company is well-positioned to write the next successful chapter in its inspiring journey.

