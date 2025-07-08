Cloud native tech in focus at KubeCon India 2025

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) has announced the speaker lineup and session schedule for the second edition of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India. Set for 6–7 August 2025 in Hyderabad, the conference will gather technologists, open-source contributors, and cloud-native enthusiasts from across the region.

The programme has been curated by co-chairs Atulpriya Sharma from InfraCloud Technologies and Bhavani Indukuri from Zscaler, supported by a 55-member committee. The result is a diverse agenda featuring 57 sessions, keynote talks, lightning presentations, and 13 CNCF project maintainer-hosted segments.

India has rapidly emerged as a major contributor to the cloud-native ecosystem. Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of CNCF, noted, “India is now the fourth largest contributor to CNCF projects. This year’s conference reflects both its technical depth and growing influence.”

Key technical sessions include:

Sovereign Kubernetes at Adobe, discussing trust and compliance

Auto-instrumentation for GPU Performance, presented by Grafana Labs

IDP as a Product from InfraCloud Technologies

Scaling Generative AI from Red Hat

Fine-grained authorisation in Agentic AI from Couchbase and Okta

A Children’s Guide to LLMs on Kubernetes by Kubesimplify and PayPal

The focus is clear: real-world applications of Kubernetes, platform engineering, AI, and security.

CNCF continues its commitment to inclusion through the Dan Kohn Scholarship Program, which supports attendance for underrepresented individuals. Applications were accepted until 15 June.

Standard registration remains open until 25 June. Organisations still interested in sponsorship had until 27 June to apply.

Platinum sponsors for the event include Arm, CAST AI, GitHub, and Nutanix.

The conference marks an important opportunity for developers and companies in India’s cloud ecosystem to share insights, deepen collaborations, and shape the future of open infrastructure.

