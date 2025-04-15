Axiro Semiconductor Inaugurates Fabless Design Centre in Bengaluru

Axiro Semiconductor has inaugurated its new fabless semiconductor design centre in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Positioned as India’s first fabless semiconductor company operating at scale, Axiro currently ships millions of integrated circuits monthly to global customers, including Ericsson, Nokia, Hughes, and Siemens. The new facility is expected to support innovation across sectors such as 5G/6G, defence, satellite communications, and industrial IoT.

Axiro focuses on the design of next-generation semiconductor solutions, developed in India and manufactured globally through strategic foundry partnerships. The fabless model enables the company to concentrate on chip design and intellectual property development while maintaining scalability and production efficiency.

To strengthen its semiconductor business, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, part of the Murugappa Group, has invested USD 36 million in Axiro. This marks CG Power’s formal entry into the semiconductor design segment and supports India’s broader objective of establishing itself as a global semiconductor hub.

Facility Launch and Stakeholder Participation

The opening ceremony of the Bengaluru design centre was attended by Sushil Pal, CEO, India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), Vellayan Subbiah, Chairman, CG Power and Industrial Solutions and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, R. R. Tiwary, Representative, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Gauraw Srivastava, Representative, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Dr. Naveen Yanduru, CEO, Axiro Semiconductor and Anshumaan Ravi Swaminathan, Non-Executive Director, Axiro Semiconductor.

Facility Capabilities and ESG Commitments

The new facility includes advanced chip design labs, collaborative workspaces, and infrastructure designed for future expansion. Axiro plans to double its R&D workforce by 2026. The company has also initiated a structured ESG roadmap, aligning operational growth with sustainability objectives.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sushil Pal, CEO of ISM, emphasised the national strategic importance of indigenous semiconductor design capabilities. “Axiro is a milestone for India's semiconductor mission. It reflects the vision of self-reliance with global relevance,” he stated.

Highlighting the importance of close collaboration with technology partners and academic institutions to foster innovation in semiconductor design, Vellayan Subbiah, Chairman of CG Power and Industrial Solutions (Axiro’s parent company), stated that breakthrough innovations and an unwavering commitment to excellence will continue to propel Axiro Semiconductor forward. The company aims to deliver cutting-edge solutions for AI, automotive, and IoT applications, further accelerating India’s integration into the global semiconductor value chain.

