Barracuda Networks Appoints Michelle Hodges as Global Channels Leader

Barracuda Networks has named Michelle Hodges as Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances. Hodges joins the cybersecurity firm with 20+ years of experience developing partner programs for technology providers.

In her new position, Hodges will oversee Barracuda's worldwide channel strategy, Manage partner ecosystem development, and drive growth initiatives across alliance networks.

Hodges' career includes executive roles at multiple enterprise technology companies where she designed and scaled global partner programs, developed channel sales frameworks, and implemented partner enablement initiatives.

The appointment comes as Barracuda expands its security solutions portfolio and partner engagement programs.

“Michelle’s appointment reflects Barracuda’s deep commitment to empowering our partners with innovative solutions and managed security services that are easy to buy, deploy, and use,” said Geoff Waters, Chief Revenue Officer at Barracuda Networks. “Her experience and leadership will be instrumental in advancing the Barracuda Partner Success Program, enhancing our go-to-market execution and accelerating growth.”

Michelle Hodges' Extensive Channel Leadership Experience

Prior to joining Barracuda Networks, Michelle Hodges served as Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances at Ivanti. Her career includes channel leadership positions at multiple technology firms:

- GitLab (Global Channels)

- Gigamon (Worldwide Partner Organization)

- Riverbed Technology (Global Channel Sales)

- Apptio (Channel and Alliances)

- Intel (Americas Partner Organization)

- VMware (Partner Programs)

- SAP (Global Channel Operations)

- Microsoft (Worldwide Partner Group)

Industry Recognition

Hodges has received several industry honours like, CRN Channel Chief, CRN Power 100 Women of the Channel, and Channel Futures Top Cybersecurity Leader.

She holds:

- MBA in International Management (Monterey Institute)

- MA in International Policy Studies (Monterey Institute)

- BA in French Literature and Philosophy (Whittier College)

“Barracuda’s channel-first approach and outstanding reputation for delivering industry-leading solutions make it a trusted leader in the market,” said Hodges. “I look forward to working with our partners to extend our global reach, help customers defend against today’s evolving threat landscape, and drive sustainable, mutual growth and value.”

