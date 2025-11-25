BD Soft expands security tools for financial sector

BD Software Distribution has expanded its Managed Detection and Response and Data Loss Prevention offerings for the BFSI and Fintech sectors. The move comes as digital banking growth and Cloud adoption continue to expose institutions to higher levels of cyber risk.
Cybersecurity gaps in fast-growing digital finance
The additions target vulnerabilities linked to phishing, ransomware, insecure third-party integrations and wider API exposure across distributed environments. With more financial data moving across mobile, web and Cloud-based systems, institutions are facing broader attack surfaces and more complex threat patterns.
According to the company, more than 60 percent of cyberattacks in India now target BFSI and Fintech. Cloud-related security incidents have increased by over 45 percent in the past two years. Risks from unauthorised access, data leakage, credential compromise and insider-driven breaches add further pressure on security teams.
Expanded portfolio across identity, data and external threats
BD Soft’s widened suite includes solutions from global and Indian developers. These include identity governance and privileged access tools from Axidian, secure file sync and share capabilities from FileCloud, Data Loss Prevention from GTB Technologies and external threat intelligence from Hunto.ai.
Together, these tools support financial organisations in strengthening data governance, preventing fraud, and meeting regulatory requirements.
Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO, BD Software Distribution, said, “As financial brands accelerate digital adoption, robust encryption, zero-trust architecture and continuous monitoring are no longer optional, they are foundational to trust and financial stability. Our focus is enabling institutions to go not just digital, but safely digital.”
Roadmap for advanced security adoption
BD Soft plans to extend its security portfolio with AI-driven, Cloud-native and behaviour-based solutions. The company also intends to build deeper alliances with global cybersecurity providers and expand its presence across major financial markets in India.
