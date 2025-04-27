BD Software Distribution Collaborates with OctoXLabs

BD Software Distribution, a value-added IT and cybersecurity distributor in India, has partnered with OctoXLabs to enhance its cybersecurity portfolio with Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) capabilities.

OctoXLabs specializes in Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management, helping organizations gain greater visibility and control over their digital assets across cloud infrastructure, endpoints, and applications. Its platform integrates with over 200 APIs, offering:

Centralised asset inventory management

License and application tracking

Vulnerability detection

Automated incident response





The platform is designed for scalability and integrates with major security tools to improve compliance, reduce risk exposure, and strengthen cybersecurity resilience across both cloud and on-premises environments.

Strategic Impact

Through this partnership, BD Software Distribution aims to support businesses in managing and securing their critical digital assets more effectively, aligning with the growing need for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions.

Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO of BD Soft, stated, “Partnering with OctoXLabs significantly augments our cybersecurity offerings by introducing advanced CAASM capabilities, empowering our partners and customers with comprehensive asset visibility, efficient vulnerability management, and a fortified security posture across increasingly complex and dynamic IT infrastructures.”

Adding to this, Ismail Velioglu, CEO at OctoXLabs, stated "We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with BD Soft to bring advanced CAASM solutions to the Indian market. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our mission to help organizations across India enhance their cybersecurity resilience, achieve better asset visibility, and streamline risk management. We look forward to working together to empower businesses with cutting-edge tools and expertise for a more secure digital future."

