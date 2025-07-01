Supervity introduces B2A framework to replace legacy RPA with AI agents

Supervity has launched an enterprise automation shift that may redefine how companies think about digital labour. Its new Bot-to-Agent (B2A) framework moves beyond traditional RPA bots by deploying intelligent AI agents capable of adapting, learning and operating across departments in real time.

While legacy bots have long depended on static scripts and rule-based logic, Supervity’s agentic model introduces software entities that process unstructured data, follow evolving SOPs, and escalate only when required. The result: fewer breakdowns, faster deployments and smarter workflows.

Within a month of rollout, the company claims 15 Fortune 1000 firms have already adopted B2A. Sectors onboard include BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, government and retail—with another 25 enterprise clients expected to join by the end of 2025.

Supervity’s AI agents offer a clear contrast to traditional RPA setups. Rather than relying on brittle UI automation, the B2A approach introduces a three-phase transition path for businesses:

RPA Audit and Goal Alignment – Analyses current automation stack, maps friction points and sets agentic goals Prompt-Based Agent Generation – Uses low-code interfaces to create AI agents for tasks like invoice processing or IT support Secure Multi-Agent Deployment – Deploys across cloud or on-premise, integrating with core systems like SAP, Salesforce and ServiceNow

Deployments reportedly go live in two to four weeks, offering a faster turnaround than legacy solutions.



According to early enterprise users, the B2A system has led to:

90% reduction in manual intervention

50% savings on RPA license costs

60% more automation coverage, especially in workflows previously too dynamic for RPA

These agents are not limited to back-office workflows—they can interpret emails, process scanned documents, handle customer service escalations and collaborate across functions.

Supervity’s B2A platform is compliant with SOC 2, GDPR and HIPAA standards. It features built-in learning loops, allowing deployed agents to improve performance based on feedback. A central Command Centre gives IT teams full visibility into multi-agent operations across business units.

With enterprises under pressure to streamline costs while maintaining agility, B2A offers a pathway to intelligent automation at scale, without the brittleness of scripts or the lag of traditional transformation programs.

