BD Software & FileCloud Partner for Secure Enterprise File Sharing

BD Software Distribution has formed a strategic partnership with FileCloud to provide enterprise-grade file sharing and collaboration solutions to the Indian market. The alliance will deliver FileCloud's Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) platform through BD Software's distribution network.

Advertisment

FileCloud Platform Capabilities

The EFSS solution offers:

- Multiple deployment options (on-premises, cloud, hybrid)

Advertisment

- Granular access controls and permission management

- Comprehensive audit logging and encryption features

- Compliance with major data protection regulations.

Advertisment

Market Opportunity for Enterprise File Sharing

The partnership addresses growing enterprise demand for secure internal and external file collaboration, Regulatory-compliant data management, and Flexible deployment architectures.

BD Software will provide local implementation support and technical expertise for FileCloud deployments across Indian enterprises.

Advertisment

Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO of BD Soft, stated, “We are excited to announce our strategic partnership with FileCloud, a leader in hyper-secure Enterprise File Sync and Share solutions. This collaboration enables BD Soft to offer our customers a powerful platform for secure file sharing, collaboration, and data management. By integrating FileCloud’s cutting-edge technology with our cybersecurity solutions, we empower businesses to enhance data security, ensure compliance, and improve productivity..”

Adding to this, Leigh Bradford, (SVP of Global Sales) at FileCloud, stated " We are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd., a prominent leader in IT and cybersecurity distribution in India. This collaboration enables us to extend FileCloudsolutions to businesses across the region. By leveraging BD Soft'sexpertise in cybersecurity alongside FileCloud's advanced platform, we are committed to delivering a comprehensive, secure, and compliant file management solution which drives operational efficiency and supports business resilience."

Advertisment

Read More:

HP Amplify Partner Program: Insights on Strategic Shift in Channel Strategy

New Relic Partner Program: Insights on the Enhancements with AI Integration

Advertisment

How AHEAD Delivers Adaptive Digital Transformation with India-First Talent & AI

Cloud Centric Cybersecurity Solutions Designed and Made in India