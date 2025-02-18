Belkin Launches SoundForm Rhythm True Wireless Earbuds

Belkin, a consumer electronics organization, has recently announced the launch of its latest SoundForm Rhythm True Wireless Earbuds. These earbuds are designed for all-day use and incorporate advanced technology features.

Battery Life and Charging

The SoundForm Rhythm earbuds offer a 28-hour battery life, with 8 hours of continuous use per earbud and an additional 20 hours from the charging case. The earbuds support USB-C fast charging, allowing users to enjoy 90 minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging.

Belkin SoundForm Rhythm Key Specifications

The newly unveiled earbuds are equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 technology to provide a stable wireless connection within a 30-foot range. They are compatible with iPhone, iPad, Galaxy, Pixel, and other Bluetooth-enabled devices. The Bluetooth Multipoint feature allows users to stay connected to two devices simultaneously, facilitating seamless transitions between calls and music.

Audio Technology

Belkin has integrated its audio technology to deliver high-fidelity, balanced sound. The earbuds also feature active Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) to minimize background noises and ensure clear call quality.

The earbuds have an IPX5 water-resistant rating, providing protection against sweat and splashes. This makes the earbuds suitable for workouts and daily commutes. The earbuds and charging case undergo durability testing to withstand accidental drops and spills.

Pricing, Availability and Warranty

The new earbuds are priced at INR 2499/-. Belkin offers a 2-year warranty on the SoundForm Rhythm True Wireless Earbuds. The earbuds are available for purchase on various e-commerce websites and retail stores.

