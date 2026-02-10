BHASHINI sovereign AI cloud deployment

Yotta Data Services has announced the successful deployment of BHASHINI’s end-to-end sovereign AI cloud environment on its Government Community Cloud and Shakti Cloud platforms. The deployment aligns with the objectives of the IndiaAI Mission and marks a key milestone in India’s effort to build scalable and self-reliant AI capabilities on domestic infrastructure.

Following the deployment, BHASHINI now operates entirely on Indian cloud and GPU infrastructure, ensuring that language datasets, AI models, and citizen interactions remain within national jurisdiction.

Deployment showcased at national AI forum

The sovereign AI cloud deployment was presented at The India AI Sovereignty Dialogues, an official pre-summit event of the AI Impact Summit 2026, hosted by Yotta and the Digital India BHASHINI Division. A Sovereign AI Cloud Transformation Report launched at the event documents the technical execution and operational outcomes of the deployment.

The report draws on a real-world implementation at the Maha Kumbh 2025, where BHASHINI’s multilingual AI services were tested at population scale.

Population-scale performance at Maha Kumbh

During the Maha Kumbh deployment, the platform delivered real-time translation and voice-based assistance in more than 11 Indian languages. The services were powered by Yotta’s NVIDIA H100-enabled Shakti Cloud and included the multilingual assistant ‘Kumbh Sah’AI’yak’.

The deployment demonstrated the platform’s ability to operate under high-demand conditions while maintaining service continuity and performance.

Measured gains in performance and efficiency

According to the deployment outcomes, the migration from hyperscaler environments to indigenous cloud infrastructure resulted in up to 40 percent performance improvement and 20 to 30 percent cost savings. The platform maintained 99.99 percent uptime during the transition, with zero data loss across more than 200 TiB of data and over 3.5 billion files.

Government and mission leaders comment

Shri Abhishek Singh, IAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; CEO, IndiaAI Mission; and Director General, National Informatics Centre, said the deployment demonstrates India’s capability to build and operate sovereign AI systems for public use, including real-time voice-based services delivered at population scale.

Shri Amitabh Nag, CEO, Digital India BHASHINI Division, said the move to a sovereign AI cloud strengthens platform control, resilience, and scalability while supporting inclusive multilingual services.

Ms Kavita Bhatia, COO, IndiaAI Mission, said the deployment establishes a strong blueprint for scaling national digital public goods on indigenous, open platforms without compromising performance.

Open and reusable architecture

The deployment was executed over a two-to-three-month period and covered BHASHINI’s complete AI stack, including datasets, models, APIs, containerised services, orchestration pipelines, databases, and storage. The architecture uses open-source and cloud-agnostic components to support long-term vendor neutrality and strategic autonomy.

Blueprint for public sector AI adoption

Shri Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder, Managing Director and CEO, Yotta Data Services, said the deployment validates India’s ability to run mission-critical AI workloads on sovereign infrastructure at national scale.

The deployed environment has been designed as a modular and reusable reference framework that can be adopted across ministries, public sector units, and large national programmes. It provides a clear pathway for transitioning public AI platforms from hyperscaler environments to Indian cloud infrastructure, reinforcing India’s ambition to position AI as a secure, inclusive, and sovereign public utility.

