Avalara appoints Dulles Krishnan as India General Manager

Avalara has announced a leadership appointment aimed at accelerating its India growth strategy. The company has named Dulles Krishnan as General Manager, India Operations, while retaining his role as regional Go-To-Market leader.

The move consolidates market strategy and operational oversight under a single leadership role, signalling a sharper focus on execution as the company scales its presence in India.

Expanded mandate for India operations

As General Manager, Krishnan will oversee Avalara’s India operations with a focus on operational excellence, customer engagement, and regional partnerships. His role spans both internal execution and external market alignment, supporting the company’s broader mission to simplify tax and compliance processes for businesses.

The appointment reflects the growing importance of India as a strategic market within Avalara’s global operations.

Leadership continuity in go-to-market strategy

Krishnan joined Avalara in 2024 as Vice President of GTM for India. In that role, he played a key part in shaping regional market strategy and customer success initiatives. His continued oversight of GTM activities is expected to bring continuity as the company expands its footprint.

Scott McFarlane, CEO and Co-Founder, Avalara, said, “Dulles is the kind of leader who inspires people and puts customers at the centre of everything he does. He knows how to build strong teams and is deeply committed to helping our operations in India thrive as we scale.”

Focus on customers and partnerships

Commenting on his appointment, Krishnan said, “India is a dynamic growth market with tremendous potential. I look forward to working with our customers and partners to unlock new opportunities and drive impact.”

In his expanded role, he will continue to work closely with customers and partners as Indian businesses face increasingly complex tax and compliance requirements.

Deep experience across global technology firms

Krishnan brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across technology, cloud solutions, and GTM strategy. Before joining Avalara, he held senior leadership roles at Coursera, Salesforce, AWS, IBM, and SAP, where he was involved in scaling enterprise solutions and driving digital transformation across markets.

Building scale alongside workplace culture

Alongside market growth, Krishnan will also focus on strengthening Avalara’s internal culture in India. This includes creating an environment where teams can scale effectively while maintaining employee engagement and long-term organisational stability.

With this appointment, Avalara aligns leadership, market strategy, and operations as it prepares for the next phase of growth in India.

