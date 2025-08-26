Team Computers partners with Yotta to boost AI adoption in Enterprises

Team Computers and Yotta Data Services have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at democratising Artificial Intelligence (AI) for businesses across India. The collaboration is expected to make AI adoption more accessible, scalable and affordable, particularly for sectors such as banking, healthcare, government and manufacturing.

The partnership combines Team Computers’ domain expertise with Yotta’s GPU-powered Shakti Cloud and hyperscale infrastructure. Together, the companies intend to create a joint platform for rapid AI deployment in the country. Industry experts believe this alliance could significantly lower barriers for enterprises seeking digital transformation at speed and scale.

According to NASSCOM, India’s AI market is projected to exceed USD 17 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 25 per cent. The Team Computers, Yotta partnership is positioned to capture a major share of this rapidly growing opportunity.

Key focus areas of the collaboration include:

AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS): Pre-packaged solutions with bundled compute, tools and services.



AI infrastructure at scale: Hyperscale GPU resources for enterprises with complex AI workloads.



Use-case enablement: Sector-specific AI applications such as NLP, fraud detection, diagnostics, predictive maintenance and document AI.



GenAI development: Co-creation of Indic language models and domain-specific generative AI applications on Shakti Cloud.



“India’s AI journey needs infrastructure that’s not just powerful, but accessible and tailored to our unique needs. With Team Computers’ industry depth and Yotta’s sovereign AI Shakti Cloud, we’re enabling AI solutions that are ready to deploy, simple to adopt and built for measurable impact. This partnership is about equipping every enterprise, large or small, with the tools to accelerate their AI transformation,” said Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder, MD & CEO, Yotta Data Services.

“India has the talent and ambition to lead the world in AI adoption. Through our collaboration with Yotta, we are giving enterprises the tools to move from pilots to production, transforming AI into a core business advantage,” said Ranjan Chopra, Founder & MD, Team Computers.

The companies have also announced plans to set up AI innovation labs, conduct hackathons and workshops, and expand their outreach into Tier-2 markets. The move is designed to enable a wider base of enterprises to adopt and deploy AI solutions at scale.

