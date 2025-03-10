BPE Introduces GTP-InfiniteX Series UPS at Elecrama 2025

BPE has launched the GTP-InfiniteX Series, a three-phase online UPS, at Elecrama 2025. Designed for data centers, industries, healthcare, IT & telecom, and smart infrastructure, the new UPS aims to enhance efficiency and reliability in power backup solutions.

The GTP-InfiniteX Series delivers an efficiency rate of over 97%, reducing energy loss and optimizing operational costs. Equipped with an inbuilt isolation transformer, it ensures power protection, enhances system reliability, and safeguards critical operations from power disturbances.

“The GTP-InfiniteX Series is engineered to optimize energy efficiency, with large power and small footprint. As industries continue their digital transformation, a reliable and efficient power solution becomes essential, and the GTP-InfiniteX is designed to deliver just that,” said BPE Founder and Group MD Amitansu Satpathy.

Key Features of GTP-InfiniteX Series UPS

The GTP-InfiniteX Series is designed to set new benchmarks in efficiency and performance for power backup solutions in India. TUV India certified, this three-phase online UPS delivers 97% efficiency and is engineered to support various load types, including regenerative loads.

Available in 500kVA, 600kVA, 800kVA, and 1200kVA (Single Frame) configurations, the GTP-InfiniteX Series is developed by a dedicated R&D team, ensuring high reliability for critical applications across industries.

Additional Features of GTP-InfiniteX Series

- Scalable Power: Supports 300 to 1200 kVA/kW, meeting a wide range of industry requirements.

- High Efficiency: Achieves >97% efficiency, minimizing energy consumption and reducing operational costs.

- Enhanced Power Protection: Features a built-in isolation transformer, ensuring system safety and longevity.

- Optimized for Critical Applications: Suitable for data centers, IT & telecom, healthcare, and industrial operations.

- Industry Certifications: Complies with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, and ISO 45001 standards.

