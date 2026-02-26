BPE Middle East expansion gains ground in India

The BPE Middle East expansion has taken a concrete step forward with the establishment of a direct presence in Dubai. The move comes amid rising demand for intelligent power infrastructure across the UAE and wider GCC region, driven by hyperscale and AI-led datacentre growth, renewable energy integration and healthcare sector expansion.

The company aims to strengthen regional engagement, improve response times and deepen partnerships through this localised structure.

Market drivers reshape power infrastructure demand

The region is witnessing sustained demand for advanced power management systems. Several factors are contributing to this shift:

Expansion of AI-led and hyperscale datacentres

Increased renewable energy integration

Growth in healthcare infrastructure

Expansion of enterprise and service ecosystems

Policy frameworks such as the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 are further accelerating the need for resilient backup systems and grid-stabilising battery energy storage systems. BESS deployments are increasingly positioned as alternatives to conventional DG sets, particularly in critical environments.

Leadership appointment to anchor regional growth

As part of the BPE Middle East expansion, Stanislav Makarochkin has joined BPE Power Management Consultancy FZCO to lead marketing and business development initiatives in the region.

Amitansu Satpathy, Promoter and Group Managing Director, Best Power Equipments, said he expects the appointment to help the company capture market share in the Middle East BESS segment, which is being propelled by datacentre expansion, renewable integration and healthcare demand.

Stanislav Makarochkin said the company’s established capabilities and international reach provide a foundation to address high-quality Middle East markets with focused solutions.

He holds a degree in Marketing and a Master’s in Management and Finance. His previous experience includes four years as a Marketing Manager at Schneider Electric, followed by roles in B2B sales and the founding of a computer hardware supply company serving Russian e-commerce platforms.

Strengthening regional presence and engagement

The company already supports operations across Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and other GCC markets. According to Satpathy, the Dubai presence is expected to enhance confidence among existing customers while improving local engagement.

The expansion also aligns with the company’s broader international strategy. BPE currently serves customers across more than 25 countries through a network of over 3,500 channel partners. Its approach focuses on establishing regional offices capable of providing local technical expertise, faster response times and project management support for large-scale installations.

Industry visibility through regional participation

BPE Power Management Consultancy FZCO is scheduled to participate in Middle East Energy from 7–9 April at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event brings together companies across the power value chain, including generation, transmission and distribution, clean energy, storage, digitalisation and critical power.

This participation signals intent to engage directly with regional stakeholders amid rising infrastructure investments.

Portfolio aligned with datacentre and BESS demand

Founded in 2000 in Noida, the company has expanded its portfolio across ASEAN and the Middle East. Its offerings include:

Power backup systems from 650VA to 8MW

Li-ion solutions

Smart racks and IDU systems

Battery energy storage systems positioned as alternatives to DG sets

Comprehensive datacentre solutions for critical applications

The BPE Middle East expansion marks a structural shift rather than a symbolic move. It reflects how power infrastructure providers are adapting to AI-driven datacentre growth, renewable integration and critical sector demands across the Gulf region.

As regional energy ecosystems evolve, proximity to customers and faster service delivery are becoming operational necessities. With its Dubai presence, BPE is positioning itself to address this transition directly within the Middle East market.

