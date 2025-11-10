Best Power Equipments, an Indian power and energy technology company, has entered into a strategic partnership with Powerlines Digital Concepts Corporation (PDCC), one of the Philippines’ foremost electrical and engineering solutions providers.

The partnership represents a major milestone in BPE’s strategic expansion across Southeast Asia, as the company accelerates its development and deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), critical components in advancing energy reliability, efficiency, and sustainability across the region.

Driving Energy Reliability and Sustainability

Under the terms of the collaboration, BPE and PDCC will jointly focus on delivering next-generation BESS solutions tailored for a wide range of applications in the Philippines. The initial phase of the partnership begins with a product order valued at USD 200,000, signalling a strong start to their collaboration and the growing demand for smart and secure energy storage solutions.

“We are delighted to partner with Powerlines Digital Concepts Corporation in furthering our vision of expanding access to reliable and sustainable power solutions across Southeast Asia,” said Amitansu Satpathy, Managing Director, BPE. “Our state-of-the-art BESS technology enhances renewable integration and energy resilience, underscoring our commitment to innovation through partnerships and local expertise.”

A Step Toward Sustainable Energy Infrastructure

This partnership marks a crucial step for BPE’s regional growth strategy, leveraging local alliances to strengthen its position in emerging Asian markets. Through collaboration with PDCC, BPE aims to promote energy innovation, technology transfer, and operational excellence to meet the Philippines’ increasing demand for energy security and grid stability.

“This collaboration with BPE aligns perfectly with our objective of offering forward-thinking, future-ready energy and engineering solutions for the Philippines market,” said Romeo Alba, spokesperson, PDCC. “The demand for energy storage is growing rapidly, and with BPE’s proven technology and expertise, we can now deliver smarter, more efficient systems that enhance our customers’ reliability and performance.”

Showcasing Made-in-India Innovation

Earlier in October 2025, BPE showcased its cutting-edge energy storage innovations at Tech Week Singapore 2025, participating in Data Centre World Asia’s Singapore Pavilion (Booth K120) at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

The company presented its Made-in-India portfolio, including NRGX, PS100, NRGX Wallmount, and Li-ion Battery Solutions, which attracted over 15,000 visitors and earned BPE recognition among the event’s “Must-See Exhibitors.”

Expanding Global Energy Leadership

Headquartered in India, BPE continues to serve global customers across data centre, industrial, IT, telecommunications, and healthcare sectors with innovative, efficient, and reliable energy technologies.

This partnership with PDCC strengthens BPE’s international presence and reinforces its mission to redefine energy resilience and sustainability across key global growth markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific, where BESS technologies play a vital role in enabling renewable integration and grid modernisation.

