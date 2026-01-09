CES 2026 technology showcase opens with AI-led momentum

The CES 2026 technology showcase has officially begun in Las Vegas, positioning itself once again as the central meeting ground for the global technology ecosystem. Spanning more than 2.6 million net square feet across 13 venues, the event brings together industry leaders, policymakers, investors and media to examine how technology is shaping real-world outcomes.

Organised by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the show runs through January 9 and marks the first major event hosted at the newly renovated Las Vegas Convention Center, following the completion of a $600 million upgrade to its legacy campus.

With more than 4,100 exhibitors on the floor, CES 2026 covers a wide range of sectors including AI, accessibility, digital health, energy, mobility, quantum technologies, robotics and enterprise solutions.

Media Days highlight early announcements

The opening momentum was set during two Media Days, where companies used press conferences and product demonstrations to outline upcoming strategies and partnerships. Eight brands hosted press events at Mandalay Bay, generating early attention around new product directions and collaborations.

These sessions set the tone for the broader event, reinforcing CES’s role as a launchpad rather than a retrospective showcase.

AI takes centre stage in keynote sessions

AI emerged as a unifying theme across keynote addresses. During the CTA State of the Industry Address, CTA leadership positioned AI as a key driver of innovation, while underscoring that technology adoption remains centred on people and practical outcomes.

In a keynote session, AMD outlined how its expanding AI portfolio is being deployed across PCs, enterprise infrastructure and developer platforms. New AI-focused processors, GPUs and a rack-scale platform preview highlighted the company’s push toward end-to-end AI integration.

The session also included a discussion on public-private collaboration, emphasising competitiveness, access and the role of AI in education and community initiatives.

Industrial AI and digital twins gain prominence

Industrial applications of AI featured strongly, with Siemens presenting technologies aimed at accelerating digital transformation across manufacturing, healthcare and mobility. A key announcement focused on expanding industrial AI through a shared operating system approach and the introduction of software designed to scale digital twin deployments.

Examples included facility simulation, autonomous systems and drug discovery,ops use cases, pointing to a shift from experimental pilots to production-grade AI systems.

Innovation, sustainability and future platforms

Beyond product launches, the CES 2026 technology showcase also highlighted sustainability initiatives and long-term platform thinking. CTA announced funding support for city-level sustainability projects in Las Vegas, linking technology adoption with measurable environmental outcomes.

The event also introduced the CES Foundry, a new community focused on AI and quantum technologies, alongside a packed conference schedule featuring more than 400 sessions and over 1,300 speakers.

A convergence, not just an exhibition

Taken together, CES 2026 reflects an industry moving toward tighter integration between hardware, software and policy. The emphasis this year is less about isolated devices and more about systems that scale, adapt and deliver consistent impact.

For technology leaders, enterprises and policymakers, the CES 2026 technology showcase serves less as a spectacle and more as a working blueprint for how innovation is expected to move from concept to deployment in the years ahead.