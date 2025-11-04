Cisco unveils Unified Edge to power AI at scale across industries

Cisco has announced Cisco Unified Edge, an integrated computing platform designed to power distributed AI workloads by bringing compute, networking, storage, and security closer to where data is created. From retail stores and healthcare facilities to factory floors, Cisco Unified Edge provides the infrastructure backbone needed to make real-time AI inferencing and agentic operations possible.

As AI adoption accelerates, traditional centralised data centres are reaching their limits. More than half of AI pilots are reportedly stalling due to infrastructure bottlenecks, underscoring the need for a decentralised, intelligent edge architecture. With forecasts suggesting that 75% of enterprise data will be generated and processed at the edge this year, Cisco Unified Edge arrives as a timely innovation.

“Today’s infrastructure can’t meet the demands of powering AI at scale,” said Jeetu Patel, President and Chief Product Officer, Cisco. “As AI agents and experiences proliferate, they’ll naturally emerge closer to where customers interact and decisions are made, branch offices, retail stores, factory floors, stadiums, and more. That’s where compute needs to live. With Unified Edge, we’re making it easier to power AI in the real world through flexible, secure systems that scale effortlessly.”

Reimagining Computing for Agentic AI

Cisco Unified Edge unifies compute, networking, and storage within a modular, full-stack architecture that supports both traditional and AI-intensive workloads.

Key capabilities include:

Performance and Modularity for Real-time AI: A converged design integrates CPU and GPU configurations with redundant power, cooling, and 10G SD-WAN connectivity. Pre-validated blueprints accelerate deployment, ensuring flexibility as AI workloads evolve.

Operational Simplicity from Edge to Core: Centralised management through Cisco Intersight , along with integrations with Splunk and ThousandEyes, delivers complete observability. Zero-touch provisioning simplifies large-scale rollouts and fleet management.

Built-in Security for Edge AI: Multi-layered, zero-trust protection is embedded across devices, data, and applications. Tamper-proof hardware, consistent policies, and drift-free configurations secure distributed AI operations from both physical and cyber threats.

Transforming Industries Through AI at the Edge

Cisco designed the Unified Edge platform in collaboration with customers in retail, manufacturing, financial services, and healthcare, addressing their dual challenge of running current CPU-based workloads while preparing for GPU-intensive AI applications. The platform supports everything from real-time operational insights in factories to secure digital banking services at the branch level.

“Edge computing requires an integrated platform where compute, networking, and security converge. Cisco Unified Edge brings that together, enabling AI-powered decisions right on the factory floor,” said Blake Moret, Chairman and CEO, Rockwell Automation.

“With Cisco Unified Edge, we can now deliver secure, scalable AI infrastructure where data is generated, empowering customers to make faster, smarter decisions,” added Brian Ortbals, SVP of Global Solutions and Architecture, World Wide Technology.

Partnering for the Future of Distributed AI

The platform launch builds on Cisco’s partnerships with leading technology providers, includingIntel and Verizon, to ensure scalability and openness across hardware and cloud ecosystems.

“By combining our silicon innovation with Cisco's compute and networking expertise, we're extending the full power of the data centre to wherever data needs to be processed,” said Christina Rodriguez, VP and GM, Intel Network & Edge Group.

“Early adoption of AI at the edge delivers a competitive advantage that can redefine industries,” added Lee Field, VP, US Solution Architecture, Verizon.

Availability

Cisco Unified Edge is orderable now and is expected to be generally available by the end of 2025.

As agentic and physical AI systems evolve, Cisco’s Unified Edge aims to be the connective layer that powers real-time intelligence, securely and seamlessly, wherever data and decisions converge.

