Clavrit Develops Carbon Footprint Calculator for eCommerce Logistics

Clavrit, an IT services provider, has developed a Carbon Footprint Calculator for an e-commerce retailer to support emission measurement and reduction across logistics operations. The initiative aligns with the retailer’s sustainability goals by enabling detailed tracking and analysis of greenhouse gas emissions.
The solution addresses a key emissions source in the eCommerce sector—the transportation of goods. It integrates into existing retail systems and uses machine learning and predictive analytics to estimate emissions from logistics variables such as shipping routes, warehouse locations, transport modes, and package dimensions.
Scalable Architecture and Integration Capabilities
The calculator is built on a cloud-native, serverless infrastructure using AWS Lambda and Google Cloud Functions to handle high-volume, low-latency processing. Machine learning models, including XGBoost and Random Forest, adapt to inputs such as fuel type, vehicle specifications, and transport distance. Integration with platforms like Shopify and Magento is enabled through REST APIs and webhooks, allowing emissions data to be embedded directly into retail workflows.
“We’re proud to have built a scalable, intelligent solution that not only quantifies emissions but actively helps reduce them,” said Amarjeet Dangi, CEO of Clavrit. “This is a big step forward in helping eCommerce businesses align with global sustainability goals while staying competitive.”
Clavrit’s Carbon Footprint Calculator isn’t just about measuring emissions—it’s built to drive measurable sustainability outcomes. Using reinforcement learning algorithms like Deep Q-Networks (DQN), the system recommends lower-emission delivery routes in real time. It also uses forecasting models like ARIMA and Prophet to anticipate future emission patterns, enabling smarter planning.
The platform integrates geospatial data from PostGIS and Google Maps API to optimise routes, while RFID and IoT sensors enhance supply chain visibility. A built-in recommendation engine, powered by TensorFlow and collaborative filtering techniques, helps businesses choose greener logistics partners and sustainable shipping options.
To further support net-zero commitments, the solution connects with carbon-neutral delivery providers and enables automated carbon offset purchases through platforms such as CarbonFund.org. Custom dashboards—built using React.js and D3.js—deliver real-time, visual insights that align with standards like the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol.
Tangible Impact for Retailers
Retailers using the platform have seen clear benefits:
-
More Accurate Emission Reporting: Greater precision in tracking carbon output from logistics.
-
Smarter Sustainability Actions: Clear insights into high-emission areas and actionable improvements.
-
Enhanced Brand Trust: Stronger engagement from environmentally aware customers.
Read More:
Freshworks Partner Program: Insights into the Evolving Channel Ecosystem
Cloud Centric Cybersecurity Solutions Designed and Made in India
CM Rekha Gupta Backs Traders at CAIT's "Samvaad" Oath Taking Ceremony