Cloudera and Intel partner to accelerate enterprise AI adoption

Cloudera has announced a collaboration with Intel Corporation to advance enterprise-grade AI adoption across industries throughout Asia Pacific (APAC). The partnership combines Cloudera’s AI stack with Intel Xeon 6 Processors to deliver seamless implementation across hybrid and on-premise environments.

By integrating these technologies, enterprises can deploy and manage advanced AI workloads more efficiently and at scale, enabling practical innovation within real-world operational frameworks.

AI built for real-world complexity

Commenting on the collaboration, Remus Lim, Senior Vice President of Asia Pacific and Japan at Cloudera, said enterprises have moved beyond experimentation. “Enterprises are no longer experimenting with AI. They're executing at scale, and that demands a platform built for real-world complexity,” he said.

He added, “Cloudera AI brings intelligence to data, backed by enterprise-grade security, governance, and flexibility. Our deep collaboration with Intel helps to ensure that our customers in India and across APAC have the ability to turn AI innovation into tangible business outcomes.”

The integration aims to provide enterprises with the tools and infrastructure needed to operationalise AI securely, delivering the speed and governance necessary for large-scale implementation.

Building AI-native enterprises

According to Santhosh Viswanathan, Vice President and Managing Director, India Region, Intel, the collaboration reflects the growing demand for AI platforms optimised for scale and efficiency. “AI is transforming how businesses operate, while its success depends on efficient and responsible deployment. We believe that establishing an AI-native enterprise demands a new class of platforms built for scale, resilience, and cost-efficiency,” he said.

He further noted that as enterprises accelerate AI deployments, “the Cloudera stack, powered by Intel’s enterprise-ready AI platforms, will help customers unlock value from their data faster, more securely, and at scale.”

Research-led innovation in enterprise AI

A whitepaper jointly released by Cloudera and Intel explores how their collaboration is shaping the future of enterprise AI. It highlights several key innovation areas, including:

Agentic AI and Human-in-the-Loop systems – enhancing collaboration between humans and machines for better decision-making.

Conversational AI – leveraging Automatic Speech Recognition and Named Entity Recognition to enable on-premise AI-driven interactions.

Model Context Protocol (MCP) – bridging data marts with Large Language Models (LLMs) for seamless and secure data access.

Small Language Models (SLMs) – delivering efficient AI performance in compact frameworks optimised for enterprise use.

Through these initiatives, Cloudera and Intel aim to empower organisations with enterprise-grade tools to operationalise AI responsibly and efficiently.

Strengthening AI infrastructure across APAC

The collaboration between Cloudera and Intel represents a strategic step towards enabling AI-native enterprises across Asia Pacific. By combining Cloudera’s data intelligence capabilities with Intel’s hardware innovation, the partnership seeks to simplify AI deployment, reduce infrastructure complexity, and promote secure, scalable adoption across industries.

As AI continues to redefine how businesses operate, this initiative underscores a shared vision to help enterprises extract meaningful value from data, transforming innovation into measurable outcomes across hybrid and on-premise environments.

