CloudSEK strategic partnership strengthens cybersecurity in UAE

A new partnership has been announced to support cybersecurity readiness in the UAE and wider GCC region. Seed Group, part of The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, has formed a strategic alliance with an India-based cyber threat intelligence firm focused on AI-driven security.

Advertisment

With this alliance, the cybersecurity provider joins Seed Group’s network of global innovators, marking a development for Indian-origin security firms seeking broader international visibility.

Expanding capabilities for threat prediction

Founded in 2015 by threat researcher and entrepreneur Rahul Sasi, the cybersecurity firm offers an AI-powered platform that focuses on prediction and prevention of threats. The technology is designed to enable faster detection, contextual analysis and mitigation before incidents escalate.

Seed Group, known for supporting companies entering the UAE and GCC markets, will collaborate with the firm to equip organisations with updated cyber risk-management tools. The platform integrates threat intelligence, brand protection, attack-surface monitoring and supply-chain security into a unified system.

Advertisment

Rising threat levels in the region

The partnership comes against the backdrop of increasing cyber risks in the Middle East. The regional cybersecurity market is valued at USD 16.75 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 26.04 billion by 2030. The UAE faces more than 200,000 cyberattacks daily, with government, financial services, energy and insurance among the targeted sectors.

The average data breach cost in the region reached USD 8.75 million in 2024, registering a near 10 per cent rise from the previous year. These pressures underline the need for predictive platforms that help organisations stay ahead of emerging risks.

AI-led intelligence for complex environments

The firm’s approach includes continuous mapping of an organisation’s external digital footprint and analysis of data across open, deep and dark-web sources. Its AI engine delivers real-time intelligence across 170 use cases, including brand monitoring, digital risk protection, attack-surface management and supply-chain security.

Advertisment

According to the information provided, the technology has been used to identify and prevent large-scale data breaches at financial institutions before attacks occurred. The platform is designed to support enterprises and governments in strengthening resilience and maintaining operational continuity in a landscape defined by borderless threats.

Leadership commentary

“CloudSEK’s advanced cyber threat intelligence solutions provide organisations with a robust layer of digital assurance,” said Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum. “Its AI platform emulates human cognition to scan, analyse and neutralise threats across the surface, deep and dark web with speed and precision. This kind of pre-emptive monitoring will help bolster Dubai’s digital hub and open the door for broader regional cybersecurity advancements.”

“Partnering with Seed Group is a pivotal moment for CloudSEK as we expand into the GCC market,” said Rahul Sasi, Founder and CEO of the firm. “Being the first active Indian cybersecurity company to achieve this recognition underscores the trust and relevance of our technology as a top Cyber Threat Intelligence provider. Together with Seed Group, we are confident in enabling businesses and governments in the region to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.”

Advertisment

Broader relevance for Indian cybersecurity

The partnership also highlights the growing global confidence in Indian-origin cybersecurity innovation. As organisations worldwide seek scalable and intelligence-driven defence capabilities, the collaboration signals a shift towards solutions built on predictive analytics and integrated threat monitoring.

Read More:

Green IT in India: Why sustainable digital infrastructure Is no longer optional

How Vultr is redefining Cloud for SMBs, developers and AI workloads

Pelorus Technologies: Inside India’s forensics & cybersecurity engine

How Hitachi Vantara empowering green storage for AI-driven enterprises