Coforge Partners with Nylas for Salesforce Customer Engagement Solutions

Coforge has entered into a strategic collaboration with Nylas to develop enhanced customer engagement solutions within the Salesforce platform. The partnership combines Nylas' communication APIs with Coforge's Salesforce implementation expertise to create integrated tools for enterprise clients.

New Integration Aims to Streamline Business Communications

The solution focuses on automating and optimising customer interactions through Salesforce by incorporating Nylas' email, calendar, and scheduling APIs. This integration enables businesses to manage appointments, centralise communications, and automate workflows directly within their CRM environment.

A key application addresses challenges in franchise management, where disconnected systems often create communication barriers between franchisors and franchisees. The joint offering provides a unified scheduling and communication platform within Salesforce, designed to improve coordination across distributed business networks.

On this partnership, Vinay Rawat, SVP, of Salesforce and DPA business, Coforge said “This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering intelligent, outcome-driven solutions for modern enterprises, by embedding Nylas’ capabilities into Salesforce, we are equipping organisations with smarter scheduling, richer insights, and automation-led communication workflows that transform their CRM into a strategic growth enabler.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Coforge to bring the power of Nylas’ communication APIs to the Salesforce ecosystem,” said Christine Spang, Co-Founder & CEO, Nylas. “This collaboration will empower businesses to transform their customer communication and scheduling processes, delivering exceptional experiences that drive growth.”

