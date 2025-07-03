CoHyre.AI Adds Santosh Pawar & Pankaj Bhatia to Board

CoHyre.AI, an innovative AI recruitment platform, has announced the appointment of esteemed technology leaders Santosh Pawar and Pankaj Bhatia to its Advisory Board. Their inclusion marks a significant milestone in CoHyre.AI’s vision to revolutionise recruitment practices and accelerate global growth through advanced AI-driven solutions.

Santosh Pawar, former Senior Vice President of Engineering at JioHotstar, brings over two decades of experience in spearheading technology strategies at major digital platforms including Flipkart and PharmEasy. A skilled architect of scalable systems, Santosh is well-regarded for leading large engineering teams and delivering transformative projects across data platforms, personalisation, and monetisation. Alongside his technical expertise, he champions a people-first leadership approach, being a certified life coach, mindfulness practitioner, and an Ironman 70.3 finisher.

Pankaj Bhatia, a respected technology leader and startup mentor, complements Santosh’s strengths with deep expertise in aligning technology with business goals. Pankaj is known for successfully guiding startups through complex challenges, seamlessly connecting product and engineering functions, and leveraging AI to create scalable, high-impact solutions. His strong focus on innovation and sustainability aligns with CoHyre.AI’s strategic direction.

Commenting on the appointments, Deepak Ahluwalia, Founder and CEO of CoHyre.AI, said, “Santosh and Pankaj bring a unique combination of technical brilliance and visionary leadership. Their insights will be instrumental in driving CoHyre.AI’s mission to reimagine recruitment with purpose, precision, and intelligence.”

Santosh Pawar shared, “The true impact of a transformative organisation lies in its ability to challenge norms. CoHyre.AI stands at the intersection of advanced technology and human potential, and I’m thrilled to contribute to this mission.”

Pankaj Bhatia added, “The future belongs to those who can blend strategy with execution. CoHyre.AI presents a remarkable opportunity to reshape global recruitment using intelligent and intuitive technology. I’m eager to support this journey of meaningful change.”

