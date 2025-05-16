CoHyre.ai Names Vishal Sharma as Chief Technology Officer

CoHyre.ai has appointed Vishal Sharma as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective immediately. Sharma will lead all technology development for the AI-powered recruitment platform, including the evolution of Aria, the company's AI recruiter agent.

As CTO, Sharma will oversee platform architecture and implementation with a specific focus on developing AI systems that enhance rather than replace human decision-making in recruitment. His approach emphasizes ethical AI applications and explainable algorithms designed to address hiring inefficiencies at scale.

Professional Expertise and Background

Sharma brings substantial experience in automation, backend architecture, and AI-powered analytics to his new role. His technical background includes engineering and machine learning system development, with previous experience building scalable technology solutions for India's startup ecosystem. This expertise positions him to guide CoHyre.ai's product development and platform evolution in the competitive HR technology market.

The appointment comes as AI adoption in recruitment processes continues to grow globally, with an increasing focus on ethical implementation and human-AI collaboration in hiring decisions. Sharma's leadership is expected to advance CoHyre.ai's position in this evolving sector.

Speaking on the appointment, Deepak Ahluwalia, Founder and CEO of CoHyre.ai said, “I welcome Vishal to the team, his leadership comes at a pivotal time as we double down on building Aria into the category-defining AI recruiter for modern enterprises. His expansive expertise in intelligent automation, backend architecture, and AI-powered analytics—core pillars that power CoHyre’s product infrastructure. Vishal’s vision is to ensure that AI hiring tools like Aria reflect fairness, transparency, and true augmentation—not automation—of human judgment. He is well entrenched to steer CoHyre to a greater scale. I wish him success in his new role.”

Vishal Sharma, co-founder & Chief Technology Officer, at CoHyre.ai said, “For me, building future-ready tech isn't just a job — it's an adrenaline rush. Co-founding Cohyre.ai has been a thrilling ride, especially as we push the boundaries of what’s possible in recruitment with AI. I would encourage you to use our proprietary AI Recruiter Agent, Aria Fusion to make data-driven hires with greater precision and speed. Alongside a brilliant and empowered team, we're engineering a hiring intelligence platform from first principles — leveraging Agentic AI, multi-agent orchestration, conversational data, and prescriptive analytics to truly rethink how companies hire. I am excited to work hand-in-hand with our team, partners, and customers to continue shaping the future of hiring with purpose, precision, and speed.”

An alumnus of IIT-BHU, Vishal has held senior engineering leadership roles at some of India’s most innovative startups, including RIPPLR, Myntra, Avail Finance and Livspace.

