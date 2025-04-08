Commvault, SimSpace Launch Recovery Range for Cyber Resilience Training

Commvault, a provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for hybrid cloud environments, has partnered with SimSpace, a provider of high-fidelity cyber range platforms, to introduce the Commvault Recovery Range.

The Commvault Recovery Range is designed to provide a hands-on cyber training environment that enables security teams to simulate and respond to complex cyber threats. It offers end-to-end training that spans the entire incident lifecycle—from threat detection to validated recovery—within a simulated environment that reflects the user’s actual production infrastructure.

Unlike traditional cyber ranges that focus primarily on threat detection and containment, the Commvault Recovery Range extends into response and recovery scenarios. The training platform integrates SimSpace’s simulation capabilities with Commvault’s recovery solutions to help organizations build the necessary skills for cyber crisis response and operational recovery.

This initiative addresses a growing need for comprehensive cyber-resilience training. Current research indicates that a ransomware attack occurs approximately every 14 seconds, with the resulting downtime potentially lasting over 24 days. The associated operational and financial impacts highlight the importance of preparedness that includes clean recovery practices.

The Commvault Recovery Range aims to help organizations strengthen their cyber defense strategies and maintain business continuity amid evolving cyber threats.

“Together with SimSpace, we are offering companies something that’s truly unique in the market – the physical, emotional, and psychological experience of a real-world cyberattack and the harrowing challenges often experienced in attempting to rapidly recover,” said Bill O’Connell, Chief Security Officer, Commvault. “In combining SimSpace’s authentic cyberattack simulations with Commvault’s leading cyber recovery capabilities, we’re giving companies the ability to strengthen their security posture, cyber readiness, and business resilience.”

“In an era of relentless cyber threats, we created SimSpace to give security and IT professionals an authentic, hands-on understanding of how attacks unfold in the most realistic environments possible,” said William “Hutch” Hutchison, CEO of SimSpace. “Our partnership with Commvault takes the experience to the next level – by integrating the critical recovery component, we're delivering a complete cyber preparedness lifecycle that helps organisations minimise downtime and prevent devastating losses.”

Commvault Recovery Range Offers Real-World Cyber Attack and Recovery Training

The Commvault Recovery Range, developed in collaboration with SimSpace, offers cybersecurity professionals a high-fidelity training environment designed to improve threat response and recovery readiness across organizations. The experience focuses on simulating real-world cyber incidents and validating recovery strategies within a realistic operational setting.

Key features of the Commvault Recovery Range include:

1. Immersive attack simulations

Participants operate in a simulated environment that mirrors their actual IT infrastructure, complete with user activity such as logins, email communication, and application use. These simulations introduce advanced threat scenarios—such as Netwalker ransomware—requiring defenders to make rapid, strategic decisions under time-sensitive conditions.

2. Realistic recovery scenarios

The platform presents complex recovery challenges to reinforce best practices in backup validation and data restoration. Trainees interact with Commvault Cloud for threat scanning, Air Gap Protect for immutable storage, Cleanroom Recovery for isolated restoration testing, and Cloud Rewind for automated cloud-native app recovery. These exercises are designed to highlight the importance of clean, rapid recovery without risk of reinfection.

3. Cross-functional response coordination

The Commvault Recovery Range brings together IT, security, and executive leadership teams—including CSOs, CISOs, CIOs, IT operations, and SecOps—to collaborate on incident response. This approach supports integrated planning and execution, reflecting the need for coordinated response efforts during actual cyber crises.

The Commvault Recovery Range aims to strengthen organizational preparedness by enabling teams to simulate and rehearse the entire response lifecycle—from detection to recovery—under realistic and high-pressure conditions.



