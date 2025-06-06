COMPUTEX 2025 Concludes with Focus on AI Deployment

COMPUTEX 2025 concluded after a four-day exhibition in Taipei, attracting 86,521 buyers from 152 countries, including Japan, the United States, South Korea, Vietnam, and India. Themed "AI Next," the event emphasized artificial intelligence and startup innovation. The exhibition showcased developments across the AI supply chain and highlighted Taiwan's role in facilitating global technology exchange.

Key Technology Trends and Focus Areas

The event aligned with Gartner's strategic technology trends for 2025, focusing on Autonomous AI, Humanoid Robots, and Advanced Computing. COMPUTEX 2025 centered around three core themes: AI & Robotics, Next-Gen Technologies, and Future Mobility.

Participating companies demonstrated various AI applications:

Pegatron displayed human-machine integration with robotic dogs and VR devices.

BenQ presented an AI golf simulator integrating visual tracking and motion sensing.

Advantech and Solomon introduced autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), collaborative robotic arms, and AIoT platforms.

The Smart Mobility Pavilion, organized by TADA, featured 19 brands including Pegatron, Vitalcore Technology, System Electronics, and OToBrite, highlighting developments in intelligent and electric vehicle technologies.

InnoVEX 2025 Celebrates 10th Anniversary

InnoVEX marked its 10th edition with a 12.5% increase in scale from the previous year. The startup exhibition included 450 startups from 24 countries. National pavilions from Thailand and the Philippines participated for the first time.

The InnoVEX Forum featured speakers from AWS, Google Cloud, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Solomon, and Advantech. DeepRad.AI from Taiwan won the Pitch Contest for its AI-based medical imaging solution.

Keynotes Highlight Global AI Strategy

The COMPUTEX Keynote series included presentations by:

Jensen Huang (NVIDIA)

Cristiano Amon (Qualcomm)

Young Liu (Foxconn)

Dr. Rick Tsai (MediaTek)

Jens Hinrichsen (NXP)

The COMPUTEX Forum, under the theme "AI in Action," hosted 13 tech industry leaders from companies such as NVIDIA, Google DeepMind, Intel, Adobe, Seagate, and Schneider Electric. Over 1,300 attendees participated in discussions on AI adoption and market developments.

Cross-Industry Collaboration and Sustainability Focus

Pegatron, ASUS, and Lite-On received the COMPUTEX 2025 Sustainable Design Award. The exhibition also included lifestyle collaborations such as cobranded merchandise from plainme and Kuai Kuai.

The Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation and GQ Taiwan co-hosted a hospitality lounge aimed at merging capital markets with lifestyle branding.

Plans for COMPUTEX 2026

Following increased demand, COMPUTEX 2026 will expand to include TWTC Hall 1 in addition to the existing Nangang Exhibition Halls 1 and 2. The event will run from June 2 to 5, 2026.

