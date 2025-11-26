Comviva AI drives new shift in real-time marketing

Comviva has introduced a new version of its GenAI-driven MobiLytix Real Time Marketing platform, adding AI-led capabilities aimed at helping enterprise marketers improve conversion, retention and customer lifetime value. The platform focuses on reducing manual effort in campaign workflows and making marketing teams more self-sufficient in planning, content development and execution.

The announcement marks a shift towards AI-supported autonomy in marketing operations, with features designed to simplify content creation, surface insights more quickly and support real-time optimisation across customer journeys.

AI-led tools reshape campaign design

The updated platform allows marketers to generate message variations instantly, tailor content for specific segments and extract insights through conversational prompts. These prompts are designed to translate complex performance metrics into actionable guidance without additional analysis cycles.

The company said this approach can accelerate campaign creation and improve the quality of customer engagements while reducing the dependence on manual reporting.

The platform also includes AI-driven decisioning and a library of pre-defined templates for common high-impact use cases. These templates are intended to help teams move from concept to launch faster, even when handling complex journeys.

A step toward autonomous AI agents

Comviva has also introduced the foundation for autonomous AI agents within the platform. These capabilities are designed to learn continuously from campaign performance and refine creative, offers and timing in real time. The framework operates within marketer-defined governance controls and aims to evolve towards self-optimising orchestration.

Manish Singhal, Head – MarTech Solutions at Comviva said, “Tomorrow’s marketing teams won’t just run campaigns; they will command an intelligent ecosystem of AI agents that plan, optimize and execute in real time. With the new GenAI-driven MobiLytix Real Time Marketing, that future starts now. We are moving from marketing automation to marketing autonomy—where AI agents continuously learn, optimize and orchestrate, while marketers stay firmly in control. Marketing functions can now actively improve campaign performance, lift conversion rates, strengthen customer retention, and deliver sustained business growth leveraging the platform.”

Architecture tuned for scale and real-time decisioning

Built with a modular design and intuitive interface, the new MobiLytix RTM combines predictive and prescriptive AI models with a modern decisioning engine. The platform uses more than 120 models to personalise interactions based on a live 360° customer profile across multiple business lines and channels.

The refreshed workspace and UI provide tools suited for faster journey development, real-time optimisation and collaboration across marketing teams.

The company noted that the platform leverages a deployed consumer base of more than 300 million users, backed by its experience in Customer Value Management over the past two decades.

