Consistent Infosystems, an IT and electronics brand, has expanded its business technology portfolio with three currency counting machines - CASHSHIELD, CASHOMETER, and CASHMATE.

Designed for precision, counterfeit detection, and multi-denominational handling, these machines target banks, retail chains, and financial institutions managing heavy cash flows.

CASHOMETER: Precision at Every Count

The CASHOMETER model combines reliability with advanced detection. It features:

Auto and manual counting modes

UV, MG, and IR counterfeit detection

Batch and Add counting functions

Half, double, and chain note detection

Mixed value counting

TFT display for clear visibility

Ideal for high-speed environments, it ensures consistent performance where accuracy is non-negotiable.

CASHSHIELD: Engineered for High-Volume and Multi-Currency Operations

The CASHSHIELD stands out as a dual-pocket, high-end model optimised for banks and enterprises handling multiple currencies. Key features include:

Dual CIS sensors with mixed value counting

Selectable counting speeds: 800, 1000, 1200, and 1500 notes per minute

Support for 26 currencies for global operations

USB upgradability and external display for seamless integration

This model embodies heavy-duty performance, built for institutions requiring reliability and scalability.

CASHMATE: Compact Power for SMEs

For small and medium businesses, CASHMATE offers a perfect balance of efficiency and affordability.

It features:

Automatic start/stop

Preset, batch, and add counting

UV and MG counterfeit detection

Over 1000 notes per minute processing speed

Compact yet capable, it ensures safe and fast transactions for retail counters, offices, and small financial setups.

Speaking on the launch, Yogesh Agrawal, CMD & Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, said:

“Our goal is to empower businesses with technology that makes everyday operations faster, smarter, and more secure. Each model delivers unmatched accuracy, speed, and convenience.”

With this launch, Consistent Infosystems strengthens its position in office automation and business solutions, showcasing its commitment to improving operational efficiency and financial accuracy across industries.

Conclusion

In an era where financial accuracy and fraud prevention are critical, Consistent Infosystems’ latest lineup of currency counting machines merges speed, intelligence, and security. By combining automation with precision engineering, the company is helping redefine how India’s cash-driven businesses manage trust, efficiency, and compliance.

