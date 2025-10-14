Consistent Infosystems unveils new range of tech solutions at online product launch event

Consistent Infosystems, an Indian IT hardware, security & surveillance, and electronics brand, hosted its Monthly Online Product Launch Event on 8 October 2025, unveiling an expanded line-up of innovative products for partners and customers across India.

The virtual event drew participation from over 200 partners, distributors, tech enthusiasts, and industry professionals nationwide, highlighting Consistent’s growing influence in India’s technology ecosystem.

Expanding product portfolio for diverse needs

At the event, Consistent announced the launch of its new range of Currency Counting Machines, Multiple USB Hubs, and Power Sockets, adding to its already extensive line of high-performance hardware and electronics. The new additions are designed to offer greater efficiency, reliability, and ease of use for both business and home applications.

The expanded portfolio reinforces Consistent’s focus on delivering innovative, high-quality, and user-centric products that meet the rapidly evolving needs of India’s technology consumers.

Yogesh Agrawal, CMD & Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems, expressed his gratitude for the strong partner response, saying, “We’re delighted with the overwhelming support and engagement for our latest product launch. This step underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions that empower our customers. Each product in this range reflects our constant drive for excellence and our focus on addressing the evolving needs of businesses and consumers alike.”

Strengthening brand leadership through innovation

The launch underscores Consistent Infosystems’ ongoing commitment to customer-centric innovation and future-ready technology, delivering practical solutions that strike a balance between performance, reliability, and usability.

Through regular product launches and partner engagement initiatives, the company continues to strengthen its position as a trusted brand in India’s IT hardware and electronics ecosystem, consistently setting new benchmarks in quality and innovation.

With its growing presence across India and a strong network of partners, Consistent remains committed to empowering businesses and consumers through accessible, reliable, and cutting-edge technology.

