Consistent Infosystems Enters B2C Market with New Lineup

Consistent Infosystems, an Indian IT hardware and electronics provider, is set to expand into the B2C segment with the launch of its upcoming B2C portal. The company plans to introduce a range of consumer technology products, aiming to provide high-quality and cost-effective solutions.

Leveraging its experience in the B2B market and R&D expertise, Consistent Infosystems will offer products including smart networking solutions, high-performance storage devices, power solutions, and lifestyle accessories. The expansion aligns with its vision to make advanced technology more accessible while maintaining a balance between affordability and quality.

Commenting on this strategic expansion, Yogesh Agrawal, CEO & Co-Founder, of Consistent Infosystems, said, “With our upcoming venture into the B2C segment, we aim to bring the same reliability and innovation that have defined our brand in the B2B space. Our goal is to empower consumers with technology that enhances their daily lives, without compromising on quality or affordability. This is a significant step towards making Consistent Infosystems a household name in India’s consumer electronics industry.”

Consistent Infosystems aims to strengthen its presence in the consumer technology market by leveraging its extensive distribution network and focus on customer satisfaction. The company plans to offer its products through major online and offline retail channels, ensuring widespread availability across India.

As it moves forward with this expansion, Consistent Infosystems remains committed to providing advanced technology solutions that enhance digital experiences. Further details on the official launch and product availability will be announced soon.

