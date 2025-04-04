Consistent Infosystems Expands Product Availability on GeM

Consistent Infosystems has made its range of IT hardware, print consumables, storage, surveillance, and gaming products available on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), India’s central online platform for public procurement. This development aims to support government departments, public sector undertakings (PSUs), and other registered entities in accessing domestically manufactured technology solutions.

GeM is a government-owned and operated procurement portal designed to streamline the acquisition of goods and services for public institutions. By listing its products on the platform, Consistent Infosystems contributes to the broader objectives of the Digital India and Make in India programs, enabling easier access to compliant and locally manufactured solutions.

The company’s offerings include networking equipment, surveillance systems, and power solutions tailored to meet the operational requirements of government buyers. The availability on GeM is expected to improve procurement efficiency, reduce lead times, and ensure adherence to quality and pricing norms for public sector purchases.

Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founder and CMD, Consistent Infosystems, commented on this milestone, stating, “Our inclusion on GeM is a testament to our commitment to supporting the Indian government’s vision of a digitally empowered nation. By making our products easily accessible to government bodies, we aim to contribute to the modernisation of public sector infrastructure with high-quality, cost-effective solutions that drive efficiency and productivity.”

Yogesh Agrawal noted that the development aids the government’s digital transformation goals by providing public institutions with access to technology designed for operational and cost-effectiveness.



