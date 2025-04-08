Consistent Infosystems Hosts Employee Cricket Tournament

Consistent Infosystems recently organised a cricket tournament for its employees, aimed at promoting team bonding and encouraging a healthy work-life balance. The internal event brought together teams representing various departments, including Sales Hitter, RMA Defender, Accounts Closer, and Logistics Ender.

Held as a day-and-night tournament at SPV Sports, Khan Market, the initiative witnessed active participation and strong engagement across teams. Employees demonstrated collaboration and sportsmanship throughout the event, which provided an opportunity to strengthen interdepartmental connections and promote physical activity in an informal environment.

Speaking about the initiative, Ritesh Das, Marketing Manager, Consistent Infosystems, said, “At Consistent, we believe that a motivated and well-connected team is the backbone of success. This cricket tournament was not just about the game; it was about building stronger relationships, encouraging teamwork, and celebrating the spirit of sportsmanship. We are proud to see our employees come together with such enthusiasm.”

The recently held employee cricket tournament at Consistent Infosystems featured several engaging moments, with each department demonstrating cricketing skills, strategic play, and strong team coordination. The event drew support from colleagues and senior management, who contributed to the overall atmosphere with enthusiastic participation from the sidelines.

Following a competitive series of matches, the Accounts team secured the championship and was presented with a trophy in recognition of their performance.

Consistent Infosystems continues to focus on employee engagement through structured team-building initiatives. The company remains committed to fostering a collaborative work culture that supports employee well-being and encourages cross-functional interaction.

