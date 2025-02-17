Consistent Infosystems Launches Distributor Recognition Program

Consistent Infosystems has launched its Distributor Reward and Recognition Program at its head office in Delhi. The program aims to strengthen Consistent’s distributor network across India and acknowledge the contributions of its partners in driving growth.

Consistent Rewards Key Stakeholders and Top-Performing Distributors

The exclusive event saw the presence of key stakeholders, including senior leadership from Consistent Infosystems and top-performing distributors who have significantly contributed to the brand’s market expansion.

Incentives and Support for Distributors

The program offers distributors lucrative incentives, enhanced support, and access to the latest innovations from Consistent Infosystems. This initiative reinforces the company's commitment to mutual growth and success.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems, expressed his appreciation for the initiative, stating, "Our distribution partners are the backbone of Consistent’s success, and we value their contribution. With the launch of the Distributor Reward and Recognition program, we aim to strengthen our collaboration, enhance their business potential, and create a win-win ecosystem for both consistent and our distributors. This initiative is our way of expressing gratitude, fostering stronger relationships, and ensuring that our distributors continue to grow with us. We are excited to recognize and reward their hard work, and we look forward to setting new benchmarks together in the Indian IT industry."”

Consistent Infosystems has introduced the Distributor Reward and Recognition Program. This initiative aims to empower existing and new partners with exclusive rewards, growth opportunities, and a structured engagement model to ensure seamless business operations.

Vision for Market Expansion

With this program, Consistent Infosystems continues to drive its vision of expanding its footprint in the Indian IT and surveillance market. The company seeks to foster long-term partnerships through this initiative.

