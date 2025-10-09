FITAG unveils National Tech Expo 2026: uniting India’s ICT ecosystem under one vision

The Federation of Information Technology Associations of Gujarat (FITAG) has officially launched the FITAG National Tech Expo 2026, marking another milestone for India’s growing ICT industry. The launch event, held on 30 September 2025 at Hyatt Ahmedabad, witnessed strong participation from IT OEMs, national and regional distributors, and technology leaders from across the country.

FITAG, the apex body representing over 45 IT associations across Gujarat, has long served as a unifying force for the region’s technology community. With over 5,000 IT partners and an annual hardware turnover exceeding USD 1 billion, the organisation continues to strengthen Gujarat’s position as one of India’s most vibrant IT markets.

Industry enthusiasm marks the launch

The grand launch event brought together over 100 leading IT OEM companies, national and regional distributors, zonal managers, and sales leaders, alongside FITAG’s advisory, core committee, and team members.

During the event, FITAG announced that four Gold Sponsors and fifteen exhibition stalls were booked immediately, a strong early sign of industry confidence in the upcoming expo.

FITAG President and core committee members highlighted that the overwhelming participation reflects the growing synergy between Gujarat’s IT ecosystem and India’s broader vision of digital self-reliance.

FITAG National Tech Expo 2026 - “One Vision, One Gujarat”

Scheduled for 9–10 January 2026 at the Helipad Exhibition Centre, Hall No. 2, Gandhinagar, the FITAG National Tech Expo 2026 is positioned as India’s biggest ICT networking platform.

Spread across 7,080 square metres with more than 150 exhibition stalls, the event aims to bring together every stakeholder in the ICT value chain. From OEMs and distributors to system integrators and emerging technology partners. The expo will also host over 250 IT associations from across India and is expected to draw more than 10,000 IT partners and decision-makers.

The focus will be on enabling collaboration, promoting new product launches, and driving business expansion within the MSME and channel partner ecosystem.

Driving collaboration and growth for India’s IT channel

FITAG’s initiative goes beyond regional networking. The National Tech Expo 2026 underscores the organisation’s commitment to fostering collaboration across India’s technology markets, bridging local innovation with national business growth.

By hosting one of the largest ICT-focused events in the country, FITAG aims to:

Strengthen Gujarat’s reputation as a technology hub.

Create a common platform for IT businesses to explore partnerships and new market opportunities.

Promote MSME growth through direct access to distributors and technology innovators.

Support India’s broader goal of becoming self-reliant in ICT manufacturing and digital infrastructure.

With its tagline “One Vision, One Gujarat”, the event embodies FITAG’s long-standing mission to unite India’s ICT fraternity under one collaborative platform.

FITAG Nationa Tech Expo 2026 - What, where and when?

The event will be held on 9–10 January 2026 at the Helipad Exhibition Centre, Hall No. 2, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

To bring together ICT companies, distributors, system integrators, and partners for networking, collaborations, and business growth.

The event will span 7,080 sq. metres with over 150 stalls and is expected to attract more than 10,000 IT partners and 250 associations nationwide.

