Consistent Introduces Gaming Cabinets for Enhanced PC Gaming

Consistent, a provider of IT peripherals, surveillance and networking solutions, storage, and print consumables, has announced the launch of its latest range of gaming cabinets. Reportedly, it is designed to meet the evolving requirements of gamers and PC enthusiasts, some of the features of these cabinets are - functionality, better airflow, tempered glass panels, and optimized space for high-end components.

The newly introduced series includes seven models — VENUS, SPECTRUM, LUNAR, AURALIGHT, BLACK DESTROYER, DEFENDER, and COSMOS —each designed to enhance gaming experiences with advanced design elements and premium features.

Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO of Consistent Infosystems, commented on the launch, stating, "We are thrilled to expand our portfolio with a new range of gaming cabinets. As the gaming industry in India continues to grow, we are committed to providing top-tier, high-performance products that cater to the needs of gamers and PC enthusiasts. Our new lineup embodies innovation, durability, and style, ensuring an unparalleled gaming experience for our customers."

Consistent Unveils Gaming Cabinets for PC Enthusiasts

Consistent Infosystems has introduced a new range of gaming cabinets designed to meet the needs of gamers and PC builders. The lineup includes seven models, each offering advanced cooling, spacious layouts, and premium aesthetics to support high-performance gaming setups.

New Gaming Cabinet Models:

- VENUS

A Micro-ATX cabinet featuring a tempered glass side panel, dual 120mm fixed-color front fans, and a 120mm rear fan for efficient cooling. It includes dedicated SSD and HDD storage slots, it is designed for budget-conscious gamers.

- SPECTRUM

Built with a 0.4mm SPCC black-coated chassis, this cabinet supports ATX, M-ATX, and ITX motherboards. It offers a spacious interior, a tempered glass side panel, and six pre-installed fixed-color fans for enhanced cooling.

- LUNAR

Supporting ATX, M-ATX, and ITX motherboards, LUNAR provides ample space for high-performance components. It has eight fan mounting options and tempered glass design.

- AURALIGHT

Featuring an RGB LED Infinity light panel and tempered glass design, AURALIGHT supports multiple cooling options, including top and rear-mounted 120mm fans, ensuring optimal airflow for gaming builds.

- BLACK DESTROYER

Available in black and white, this cabinet reportedly supports Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX motherboards. It includes tempered glass panels on the front, left, and right sides, along with six pre-installed RGB fans for an immersive gaming experience.

- DEFENDER

Designed for ATX and ITX motherboards, DEFENDER features tempered glass panels on the side and front. It offers 10 fan slots for advanced thermal management, reportedly works for high-performance gaming systems.

- COSMOS

A futuristic gaming cabinet supporting Micro-ATX, ATX, and ITX motherboards. It includes three SSD slots, multiple RGB fans, and an advanced ventilation system to maintain efficient cooling for high-end PC setups.

With these new gaming cabinets, Consistent Infosystems aims to meet the increasing demand for high-quality gaming hardware in India.

