Consistent launches 27 inch LED monitor for everyday use

Consistent, a homegrown IT hardware and electronics brand, has launched a new 27-inch frameless LED monitor, expanding its range of accessible computing displays in India. Geared toward students, professionals, and casual users, the display is designed for day-to-day tasks including work, video consumption, and multitasking.

The monitor—full HD with a 1920 x 1080 resolution—features a 68.58 cm screen in a 16:9 aspect ratio. Its frameless design cuts out visual clutter, aiming to offer a distraction-free experience. It boasts a brightness of 250 nits and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees both horizontally and vertically, allowing consistent clarity across angles.

In terms of compatibility, the unit offers both HDMI and VGA ports, along with an earphone jack and a DC input. It supports multiple display modes such as VGA, SVGA, SXGA, WXGA, and FHD, making it suitable for users with both modern and legacy systems.

The monitor also integrates a pair of 2W built-in speakers, enabling a clean plug-and-play experience without the need for separate audio hardware.

Simplified setup and everyday controls

Ease of use appears central to the design. The monitor includes front-facing physical buttons for power, auto adjustment, and brightness settings, accompanied by an LED indicator. The product is shipped with essential accessories including an HDMI cable, power cord, and a quick install guide. Power is managed through a DC 12V/3A external adapter.

Commenting on the launch, Yogesh Agrawal, Chairman and Co-Founder of Consistent, said, “We’re always listening to what our customers need—practical, easy-to-use products that don’t cut corners on quality. This new 27-inch LED monitor fits right into that approach.”

Price and availability

The monitor is now available at a launch price of Rs 8,999 on the company’s official website, Shop.consistent.in. Its MRP is listed at Rs 23,999. In addition to online sales, the product will be distributed through Consistent’s network of channel partners and retail outlets across India.

While it may not promise professional-grade specs, Consistent’s latest monitor brings essential functionality and visual simplicity at an entry-level price—squarely targeting first-time buyers and users looking for reliable screen space without added frills.

