Consistent Introduces PIXEL Wired Keyboard and Mouse Combo

Consistent, an Indian provider in the IT hardware and electronics sector, has announced the launch of its new PIXEL Wired Keyboard and Mouse Combo. Developed for everyday computing, the combo is positioned as a practical option for students, professionals, and general users at home or in office environments.

The PIXEL combo includes a full-sized keyboard and a matching mouse, designed for reliable performance and ease of use. The keyboard features soft keys within a slim frame and incorporates a low-noise design suitable for shared or quiet workspaces. It connects via USB and is ready to use immediately with plug-and-play functionality, eliminating the need for additional installation.

The accompanying mouse is compact, responsive, and designed for all-day comfort. Both devices incorporate ergonomic considerations to support extended use during work or study. The 1.3-meter braided cable offers durability and flexibility, accommodating various desk configurations.

“We wanted to create something simple, useful, and accessible for a wide range of users,” said Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems.“The PIXEL combo is not about big claims—it’s about getting the basics right. Comfortable typing, smooth navigation, and a design that fits naturally into daily life.”

Lightweight yet durable, the PIXEL combo has a net weight of 479 grams, ensuring ease of use without compromising on build quality. The keyboard measures 435 x 145 x 20 mm, while the mouse dimensions are 112 x 66 x 36 mm, providing a compact form factor with full-feature functionality.

