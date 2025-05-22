Consistent Launches 32-inch Curved Frameless Monitor

Consistent Infosystems has introduced a 32-inch curved LED monitor to its product portfolio. The display features a frameless design and is positioned as a dual-purpose solution for both professional and personal computing needs.

Technical Specifications

The monitor offers:

- 31.5-inch curved VA panel with 3000R curvature

- Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels)

- 178-degree viewing angles

- Available in White Silver and Black colour variants

Design Features

The product incorporates:

- Borderless design for multi-monitor setups

- Curved screen intended to reduce eye strain

- Slim profile for space-constrained environments

The monitor is currently available through Consistent Infosystems' distribution channels and authorised retailers.

Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystem shared his thoughts on the launch: "We designed this monitor keeping today’s users in mind — people who want technology that looks good, works flawlessly and fits seamlessly into their lives. Whether you're working from home, editing content, or watching a movie, this display is meant to elevate that experience. At Consistent, we’re committed to making innovation accessible, and this launch reflects just that."

Physical Dimensions and Features

- Net weight: 4.6 kg

- Package dimensions: 788 x 128 x 514 mm

- Built-in 2 x 2W speakers

- Power supply: 12V=4A

Connectivity Options

The monitor provides:

- HDMI and VGA video inputs

- 3.5mm audio output

- Front-panel control buttons (Auto/Menu/Up/Down/Power)

Included Accessories

- HDMI cable

- Power adapter

- Quick installation guide

Pricing and Distribution

- Manufacturer's suggested retail price: ₹31,999.

- Available through authorised dealers and e-commerce platforms.







