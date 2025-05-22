Consistent Launches 32-inch Curved Frameless Monitor

Consistent Infosystems has introduced a 32-inch curved LED monitor to its product portfolio. The display features a frameless design and is positioned as a dual-purpose solution for both professional and personal computing needs.
Technical Specifications
The monitor offers:
- 31.5-inch curved VA panel with 3000R curvature
- Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels)
- 178-degree viewing angles
- Available in White Silver and Black colour variants
Design Features
The product incorporates:
- Borderless design for multi-monitor setups
- Curved screen intended to reduce eye strain
- Slim profile for space-constrained environments
The monitor is currently available through Consistent Infosystems' distribution channels and authorised retailers.
Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystem shared his thoughts on the launch: "We designed this monitor keeping today’s users in mind — people who want technology that looks good, works flawlessly and fits seamlessly into their lives. Whether you're working from home, editing content, or watching a movie, this display is meant to elevate that experience. At Consistent, we’re committed to making innovation accessible, and this launch reflects just that."
Consistent Infosystems Announces Pricing for 32-inch Curved LED Monitor
Consistent Infosystems has released technical specifications and pricing for its newly launched 32-inch curved LED monitor. The display is now available through the company's distribution network.
Physical Dimensions and Features
- Net weight: 4.6 kg
- Package dimensions: 788 x 128 x 514 mm
- Built-in 2 x 2W speakers
- Power supply: 12V=4A
Connectivity Options
The monitor provides:
- HDMI and VGA video inputs
- 3.5mm audio output
- Front-panel control buttons (Auto/Menu/Up/Down/Power)
Included Accessories
- HDMI cable
- Power adapter
- Quick installation guide
Pricing and Distribution
- Manufacturer's suggested retail price: ₹31,999.
- Available through authorised dealers and e-commerce platforms.
