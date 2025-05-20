Consistent Launches Direct-to-Consumer Sales Platform

Consistent, a provider of IT hardware, storage solutions, print consumables, and security systems, has introduced a new B2C e-commerce portal. The platform enables customers to purchase technology products directly through the company's website.

Platform Features

The newly launched portal offers:

- Online access to Consistent's product catalog

- Direct purchase options for individual consumers and small businesses

Business Strategy

The move represents an expansion of Consistent's sales channels, complementing its established distribution network. The company aims to improve accessibility for customers requiring smaller quantity purchases.

“We’ve always believed in keeping things simple and reliable for our customers,” said Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent. “This new portal reflects that approach. It’s not just about selling products—it’s about offering people dependable tools that support their everyday tech needs.”

Consistent B2C Portal Features and Offerings

Consistent's new direct-to-consumer portal provides comprehensive access to technology products through an optimised digital shopfront.

Platform Capabilities

The sales channel offers:

- Product Range: Print consumables, gaming accessories, networking hardware, and surveillance systems

- User Experience: Streamlined interface designed for efficient product discovery

- Security Measures: Standard transaction protection protocols

- Support Services: Pre-sales consultation and post-purchase assistance

- Delivery Network: Structured logistics for prompt order fulfilment.

Market Positioning

The launch addresses increasing consumer demand for direct access to:

- Home office technology solutions

- Small business IT equipment

This initiative complements Consistent's existing distribution model while adapting to evolving purchasing preferences in the technology sector.

