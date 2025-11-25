Consistent unveils long-distance HDMI extender

Consistent Infosystems has introduced its HDMI Extender 30M, a device built to transmit Full HD video and audio over longer distances using standard CAT5E or CAT6 cables. The product targets home users and professional setups that require reliable connectivity without complex wiring.

Focus on extended HD transmission

The extender supports 1080P output and carries audio and video signals up to 30 metres. It is designed on HDMI 1.3 and HDCP 1.2 standards, enabling compatibility with a range of current devices and secure handling of protected content.

A key element of the design is its plug-and-play approach. The extender does not require drivers or additional configuration. Its no-power-required architecture also reduces cable clutter, offering a simplified installation experience for different environments.

Flexible usage across multiple environments

The unit can function as either a transmitter or receiver over a single CAT5E or CAT6 cable. This flexibility supports diverse use cases such as conference rooms, retail display setups, entertainment areas and surveillance control systems.

The compact and lightweight build is suited for both desktop and wall-mounted installation, allowing users to adapt the placement based on the available space.

Yogesh Agrawal, CMD & Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems, said, “At Consistent, our focus is on building technology that enhances everyday digital experiences. The HDMI Extender 30M is designed to offer reliable, high-quality connectivity that meets the evolving needs of modern homes, workplaces and commercial environments.”

