Consistent Infosystems, an IT hardware, electronics, and security solutions brand, has expanded its networking portfolio with the launch of its latest innovation, the Ethernet Media Converter, a high-performance device engineered to ensure seamless data transmission across diverse network media.

Built to deliver speed, reliability, and flexibility, the Consistent Ethernet Media Converter supports 10/100/1000 Mbps network speeds and enables RJ45 transmission distances of up to 100 meters, ensuring stable, high-quality performance suitable for both small businesses and enterprise-scale networks.

The converter features automatic MDI/MDI-X configuration, allowing users to connect devices effortlessly without manual setup, delivering true plug-and-play convenience.

“Our new Ethernet Media Converter is built to meet the growing demand for fast, stable, and secure network connectivity in both commercial and industrial networking environments,” said Yogesh Aggarwal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems. “This innovation reinforces our commitment to offering dependable, high-performance networking solutions that simplify connectivity for everyone.”

Performance, Durability, and Efficiency

Engineered for reliability and longevity, the Ethernet Media Converter operates efficiently in temperatures ranging from 0°C to +65°C, ensuring consistent performance even in demanding conditions.

It also features built-in voltage protection to safeguard against electrical surges and integrates a stable 5V DC 1A/2A power supply for enhanced energy efficiency and continuous uptime. These attributes make it a robust choice for both business and industrial networking setups.

Versatile Applications

The Consistent Ethernet Media Converter is designed for a wide range of use cases, including:

Office networks and data centres

Security surveillance systems

Industrial automation networks

With its compact, durable design and intelligent connectivity features, the device delivers the reliability and performance modern businesses require for uninterrupted operations.

Driving Connectivity Innovation

This launch marks another milestone in Consistent Infosystems’ ongoing innovation strategy to empower Indian users with high-quality, cost-efficient networking and IT infrastructure solutions.

By expanding its networking product lineup, Consistent reinforces its position as a trusted Indian technology brand, offering advanced solutions across connectivity, computing, and security that meet the evolving needs of digital enterprises.

